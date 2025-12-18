2025: A look back at UB’s research and creative activities

The image above, RNA clusters (green colored) gradually disassembling within biomolecular condensates (magenta colored), comes from the lab of Priya Banerjee, professor of physics. He publushed work uncovering how harmful RNA clumps form — and a way to dissolve them.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A vaccine to combat the growing threat of bird flu. Artificial intelligence tools that improve early childhood literacy. Combining Bach and Coltrane to push the boundaries of musical expression These achievements, like many of the University at Buffalo’s research endeavors, are poised to have a wide-ranging and long-lasting positive impact, both locally and globally. They represent the tip of the iceberg in yet another year of bold scholarly activity. “For decades, UB has changed the world for the better through our research and creative pursuits,” said Venu Govindaraju, senior vice president for research, innovation and economic development at UB. “Our leadership produces clear and extraordinary benefits for public good, from improving economic competitiveness and national security to educating tomorrow’s leaders and creating more vibrant communities. Together, our research and artistic endeavors serve as powerful engines of progress, shaping a safer, healthier and brighter future.“ As 2025 comes to a close, here’s a look back at just some of the impressive accomplishments from UB faculty and students, and the news mentions their work received.

PhD student Mindula Wijayahena, a member of UB faculty member Diana Aga's lab, analyzes an image showing the bacteria's biodegradation of a forever chemical. Photo: Meredith Forrest Kulwicki/University at Buffalo. PhD student Mindula Wijayahena, a member of UB faculty member Diana Aga's lab, analyzes an image showing the bacteria's biodegradation of a forever chemical. Photo: Meredith Forrest Kulwicki/University at Buffalo

Environment – Bacteria that eats ‘forever chemicals’ Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are called “forever chemicals” for a reason. Because of their strong chemical bonds, they can take thousands of years to break down in the environment and human body. More troubling, they are linked to cancer, thyroid disease and other severe health problems. Earlier this year, UB researchers reported on bacteria that can break down and transform at least three types of PFAS, and, perhaps even more crucially, some of the toxic byproducts of the bond-breaking process. “The bond between carbon and fluorine atoms in PFAS is very strong, so most microbes cannot use it as an energy source. The F11 bacterial strain developed the ability to chop away the fluorine and eat the carbon,” said the study’s corresponding author, Diana Aga, SUNY Distinguished Professor and Henry M. Woodburn Chair in the Department of Chemistry, and director of the UB RENEW Institute. Featured in: Popular Mechanics, New Atlas and Academic Minute. Medical imaging – Pain-free breast scans Breast cancer is among the leading causes of death for women worldwide. Early detection – most commonly through mammograms and ultrasound – has saved countless lives. But each method has limitations. A new imaging technique, under development at UB by Jun Xia, professor of biomedical engineering, aims to address some of these limitations while avoiding the pain some patients feel receiving mammograms. “Our system, which is called OneTouch-PAT, combines advanced imaging, automation and artificial intelligence – all while enhancing patient comfort,” he said. Featured in: New Atlas, Inavate and DOT Med. Psychology – Aging can lead to self-transcendence We get better as we age. That’s the theme of a study by UB psychologist Hollen Reischer, who examined narrative self-transcendence in stories among late-midlife adults. “The midlife crisis myth is that people can’t cope with aging and act out in maladaptive ways,” said Reischer. “But this research suggests that these transitions, typical of midlife, are in fact opportunities to examine one’s own identity and to shift toward adaptive perspectives that provide psychological support as one continues in life’s journey.” High self-transcendence is associated with increased well-being, better mental health, coping skills and optimism. Featured in: Vox, NPR and Neuroscience News.

Jeff Scott holds his Grammy awards on stage at a concert hall. UB music professors Jeffrey Scott, with the Grammy he received for composing “Passion for Bach and Coltrane.” Photo: Douglas Levere/University at Buffalo.

Jon Lovell stands for a photograph in his lab. Jonathan Lovell in his lab at Bonner Hall. Photo: Douglas Levere/University at Buffalo.

Bird flu – Potential breakthrough vaccine Bird flu has been circulating among animals in North America since 2022, and some scientists worry it will soon jump to humans. A vaccine under development at UB, led by biomedical engineering professor Jonathan Lovell, could be key to making sure this doesn’t happen. In experiments described this past spring, the vaccine demonstrated complete protection in mice against a deadly variant of the virus. “We obviously have a lot more work to do, but the results thus far are extremely encouraging,” said Lovell. Lovell’s research is a potential step toward more potent, versatile and easy-to-produce vaccines that public health officials believe will be needed to counteract evolving bird flu strains that grow resistant to existing vaccines. Featured in: The Independent, Yahoo! News Canada and WEHC-TV. Public health – Air pollution linked to NICU admissions Air pollution caused by auto emissions, wildfires and other sources is problematic for many people. It’s of particular concern for pregnant people due to the impact pollutants can have on the fetus. A UB study from January examined this issue and found that newborns exposed in the last month of pregnancy to higher levels of nitrogen dioxide have a 30-35% higher risk of neonatal intensive care unit admission. For particulate matter exposure, newborns had an 11-22% increased risk. “Our findings highlight the critical impact of air pollution during the final weeks of pregnancy, a time of heightened fetal vulnerability, and emphasize the significance of addressing air pollution exposure, even at lower levels,” said the study’s first author Yohane V.A. Phiri, a postdoctoral research associate in the Department of Epidemiology and Environmental Health. Featured in: U.S. News & World Report, HealthDay and The Cool Down. Pregnancy – Chili consumption can lower gestational diabetes As lean sources of protein, complex carbohydrates and fiber, beans provide lots of nutritional power at a very affordable price. When consumed in chili during pregnancy, they may even help lower one’s risk for gestational diabetes, according to a UB study published in March. Led by Xiaozhong Wen, associate professor of pediatrics, researchers found that pregnant women who ate chili once per month had a 3.5% risk of developing gestational diabetes, compared to 7.4% for expectant mothers who never ate chili. The findings are important given the steady increase in gestational diabetes, which is initially diagnosed during pregnancy and, if untreated, can adversely affect the health of both mother and baby. Featured in: The New York Post, Newsweek and Motherly.

From left, UB students Jesse Norris, Cal Louie, Opshura Kabir, Makeda Clarke and Ayleen Gutierrez pose with adjunct instructor Albert Chao in the backyard of the Coles house. From left, UB students Jesse Norris, Cal Louie, Opshura Kabir, Makeda Clarke and Ayleen Gutierrez pose with adjunct instructor Albert Chao in the backyard of the Coles house. Photo: Douglas Levere/University at Buffalo.

Architecture – Preserving the legacy of Robert T. Coles To Albert Chao, it’s a house of stories — stories of a Black architect whose work isn’t celebrated enough. Chao should know. He had never heard of Robert Traynham Coles until he moved into Coles’ home and studio on Humboldt Parkway in Buffalo. Chao, an adjunct instructor in the School of Architecture and Planning, is now working to preserve the building, renowned as a signature example of mid-century modern residential architecture, and create a community gathering space. His goal? To “bring social justice to Buffalo’s East Side to model and inspire design, preservation and conservation that brings investment, health and well-being.” Featured in: BTPM, Spectrum News 1 and Bloomberg. Workplace – Managing stress, health Nearly three out of four employees admit they can’t stop thinking about work after hours. This is problematic because “the stress of the workday bleeds into their evenings, drains their energy, strains relationships and even affects their health,” said Min-Hsuan Tu, associate professor of organization and human resources. To address this issue, Tu led a study asking participants to reflect on their personal goals after work and plan how to accomplish them. This simple nonwork intervention, Tu found, can lead to improved well-being. One notable exception? Workaholics. The exercise benefitted them the least, leading Tu and colleagues to flag them as a priority group for tailored recovery support. Featured in: Newsweek. Law – Racial disparities in felony murder cases UB legal scholars Guyora Binder and Alexandra Harrington are shedding light on racial disparities regarding enforcement of New York’s felony murder law, which allows individuals and accomplices to be charged with murder for deaths occurring during inherently dangerous felonies, even if they didn't intend to kill. The pair compiled a dataset of about 1,000 arrests and about 250 convictions. Their findings? “Police are arresting Black and Latinx people for felony murder in numbers disproportionate to their makeup in the general population, and prosecutors are charging them with this crime, often when the defendants have not actually killed anyone,” Harrington said. Featured in: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Joan Linder in her studio looking at a table with illustrations of birds. Joan Linder, in her studio. Photo: Liz Linder Photography.

Black and white photo of poet Marianne Moore. Poet Marianne Moore kept notebooks throughout her lifetime, often several simultaneously.

Humanities – Recognizing a forgotten poet Cristanne Miller, professor emerita of English, was awarded a $300,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to spotlight the life and career of Marianne Moore. Despite receiving nearly every major U.S. poetry award, Moore never became a household name like her peers – a slight Miller partly attributes to sexism. Miller will use the grant to add 12 notebooks kept by Moore to the Marianne Moore Digital Archive, which will greatly increase public access to the poet’s thought process and work. The grant came on the heels of Miller receiving the highest honor from The Emily Dickinson International Society in June for her scholarship on the 19th century poet. Featured in: Women in Academia Report.

Media Contact Information