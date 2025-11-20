Statement from UB Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. – University at Buffalo Police, with assistance from Orchard Park police and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, executed a search warrant at a residence in Orchard Park early Thursday morning related to on-campus investigation of an alleged threat made by a student Wednesday evening. UB Police want to reassure the university community there is no ongoing threat to students, faculty or staff at this time.

The search warrant led to the confiscation of multiple firearms which will be held by law enforcement as a precaution while the investigation continues.



The threat was reported to UB Police Wednesday night by students who overheard a concerning conversation earlier in the evening.

No charges have been filed at this time, but necessary precautions have been taken to protect the campus community.



“UB Police is taking this matter very seriously and is steadfastly committed to the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors at all times,” said UB Police Chief Kimberly Beaty. “We will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of the campus community. As a result of the actions we have taken, UB Police do not believe there is a threat to the university community at this time.”

As a precaution, UB Police have increased patrols on campus.

“UB Police would like to thank the students who reported their concern swiftly and responsibly, allowing investigators to take quick action with law enforcement partners to keep the UB community safe,” Beaty added. “Together, we maintain a secure and supportive environment for all by reporting suspicious activity. Remember, if you see something, say something."