Duane Betts and Palmetto Motel Bring Southern Rock Soul to the UB Center for the Arts this Spring

The University at Buffalo Center for the Arts (UBCFA) presents Duane Betts and Palmetto Motel on Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. through ubcfa.org, Ticketmaster, or at the UBCFA Ticket Office.

Duane Betts ignites and brings an evolution to the Southern rock tradition. With a fiery legacy forged by his father, the legendary Dickey Betts, the second-generation musician infuses it with his own soul-stirring blend of blues, raw passion and six-string mastery.

Backed by his band, Palmetto Motel, Betts delivers a dynamic live show filled with searing guitar solos, heartfelt storytelling and a mix of classic influences with fresh energy. Fans can expect a blend of roots rock, blues and some improvisational jamming, creating an electrifying yet deeply authentic experience.

With top-tier musicianship, a connection to rock ’n’ roll history and the desire to make every performance a true experience, a Palmetto Motel show is an unforgettable journey that no music lover should miss.

About Duane Betts and Palmetto Motel

After more than two decades performing with bands including Backbone 69, Whitestarr, Dawes and his father Dickey Betts’ Great Southern, Duane Betts co-founded the Allman Betts Band in 2018 alongside Devon Allman. While that project continues, Betts has carved out his own vision, one that showcases his distinct songwriting, voice and guitar work.

That vision came to full realization with his “Wild & Precious Life” album in 2023, highlighting his unique blend of Southern roots and modern rock energy. Touring nationwide with Palmetto Motel, Betts has earned widespread acclaim for his soulful performances and his ability to merge heritage with fresh creativity. He recently completed recording a new album with thirteen-time Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Brandi Carlile).

Palmetto Motel is Johnny Stachela, guitar and vocals; Pedro Arevalo, bass and vocals; Vincent Fossett Jr., drums; and Max Butlerm B-3 organ.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Duane Betts and Palmetto Motel this spring,” says Jamie Enser, executive director of the UB Center for the Arts. “It will be an intimate night of Southern roots, guitar driven storytelling and with the kind of energy our audiences love.”

Tickets are available for $45 in advance or $50 on the day of show. For ticket information, visit ubcfa.org or call 716-645-6915. The UBCFA ticket office is open Tuesday through Friday from noon–6 p.m.

For performance information, contact Jamie Enser at 716-645-6254 or jenser@buffalo.edu.

