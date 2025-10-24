Momentum builds for UB’s Entry-Level Manufacturing Technician program

The effort is strengthening WNY’s advanced manufacturing workforce pipeline

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Entry-Level Manufacturing Technician (EMT) training program, a dynamic initiative from the University at Buffalo Center for Industrial Effectiveness (UB TCIE), is preparing Western New Yorkers for careers in advanced manufacturing while helping local companies build a robust talent pipeline.

The EMT program combines rigorous classroom instruction with hands-on experience. Participants complete 240 hours of training in industrial automation, robotics, pneumatics, hydraulics and workplace safety.

Students then transition into a paid internship of at least 160 hours at a local manufacturing company where they apply their skills in areas such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards, mechanical systems, and advanced production practices. Students also receive a monthly stipend during the internship.

“The EMT program is an ideal opportunity for learners to gain the technical skills and support services needed to launch a career in manufacturing,” said Timothy Leyh, executive director of UB TCIE.

Strong partnerships drive program success

The EMT program is a collaboration among educational institutions, workforce development intermediaries, community-based organizations and industry.

“The EMT program creates opportunities for both trainees and employers,” said Jeffrey Stevens, dean at Alfred State College. “Students gain technical and soft skills that prepare them for success in the workplace, while employers meet their next best employee.”

“We live in a diverse community, and that requires a diversified portfolio of training programs,” said Jeffrey Conrad, executive director of GreenForce Training. “This program offers residents a pathway to meaningful manufacturing careers, and we’re proud to partner with UB TCIE to make it possible.”

Industry partners step up

Local manufacturers have embraced the program, sponsoring students for paid internships. Manufacturers include:

Caplugs – a global manufacturer of custom-molded protective components that operates in Buffalo.

Tapecon – a fifth-generation family-owned manufacturer in Buffalo specializing in advanced printing and converting.

WorkSport – a West Seneca-based innovator producing premium tonneau covers and solar-integrated clean energy solutions for trucks.

“It’s been an exciting time at Caplugs with the launch of the EMT internship program,” said Jennifer Suitor, director of human resources, Industrial Americas at Caplugs. “Each intern rotates through key departments – Toolroom, Maintenance, Injection Molding, and Vinyl Dip Molding – spending one week in each area requiring advanced skills. This hands-on experience provides valuable insights into individual strengths and interests, helping interns explore potential career paths and allowing our teams to identify future talent.”

Program momentum builds

The EMT program is already gaining traction. The third and fourth cohorts are underway, while the first two cohorts have begun their internships. Cohorts five and six begin in January.

Interested students and manufacturers interested in sponsoring an internship can learn more and apply by visiting the Entry-Level Manufacturing Technician (EMT) training program website