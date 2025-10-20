Allison Brashear elected to the National Academy of Medicine

Allison Brashear, MD, is vice president for health sciences at UB and dean of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. Photo: Yves-Richard Blanc

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Allison Brashear, MD, vice president for health sciences and dean of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo, has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine.

Election to the academy, considered one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine, recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service. New members are elected by current members through a process that recognizes individuals who have made major contributions to the advancement of the medical sciences, health care and public health.

“Our UB community is delighted to celebrate Dean Brashear on her election to the National Academy of Medicine and proud to see her join the ranks of the most distinguished leaders in health and medicine,” said UB President Satish K. Tripathi. “Dean Brashear is an internationally esteemed neurologist, a visionary health sciences leader and a tireless champion of diversity in medicine who has dedicated her career to harnessing the power of research and education to transform lives. This prestigious recognition is a testament to her remarkable impact on her field and her steadfast commitment to improve health outcomes.”

During its annual meeting, the NAM elected 90 regular members and 10 international members. The newly elected members bring NAM’s total membership to more than 2,500, which includes more than 200 international members.

The academy cited Brashear “for being a values-oriented, mission-driven leader in medicine who throughout her exemplary career has championed diversity in health care, advances in innovative research and reimagined how academic medicine improves the health of our communities.”

Brashear is a globally recognized neurologist and transformative leader in academic medicine. As vice president for health sciences and dean of the Jacobs School, she has strengthened interdisciplinary collaborations and strategic partnerships across all UB’s health sciences schools and with clinical partners. She also serves as president and CEO of UBMD Physicians’ Group, advancing clinical excellence and integrated care.

She is an internationally renowned researcher whose work has fundamentally transformed the way spasticity and dystonia are treated. She led the first clinical trial to demonstrate that botulinum toxin can successfully treat wrist and finger spasticity in stroke victims. She was principal investigator on 40 clinical trials in cervical dystonia and spasticity, leading to three FDA-approved medications to treat patients with disabling muscle spasms. An international authority on ATP1A3-related diseases — a group of rare neurological disorders — she has received continuous funding from the National Institutes of Health since 2008.

Under her leadership, the Jacobs School has hired more than 100 new faculty members, increased research funding, improved in national rankings in both research and primary care, and introduced new initiatives to improve access to care in Western New York.

Before joining UB, she held key leadership roles, including dean of the UC Davis School of Medicine and chair of the department of neurology at Wake Forest School of Medicine. She earned her MD and completed her neurology residency at Indiana University School of Medicine and holds an MBA in health-sector management from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

Brashear also contributes nationally through board service and thought leadership. In 2024, she was named chair-elect of the AAMC Council of Deans and serves on the AAMC Board of directors. She is a trustee of the McKnight Brain Research Foundation, and a past member of the governing board of the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine (CIRM). Previously, she previously on the boards of directors of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, the American Academy of Neurology and the American Neurological Association. She serves on the boards of the Western New York Women’s Foundation and HEALTHeLINK.

In addition to these roles, Dr. Brashear actively supports the work of the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) through her role in the Council of Deans LCME Advisory Group to the LCME, helping to shape the future of medical education accreditation and ensure its relevance in a rapidly evolving academic landscape.

A powerful advocate for promoting diverse leaders in medicine, Brashear was instrumental in creating one of the first national leadership programs in neurology for women. She is a frequent lecturer on the importance of diversity in medicine and a lifelong champion of advancing women’s leadership in medicine.

She was named an AAMC Council of Deans Fellow for 2014-15; the fellowship is a professional development program created to enhance the development of future leaders in academic medicine.

