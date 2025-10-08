UB CoLab receives Outstanding Student Engagement and Leadership award

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo Startup & Innovation Collaboratory powered by Blackstone LaunchPad (CoLab) received the Outstanding Student Leadership and Engagement award from the Global Consortium for Entrepreneurship Centers (GCEC). UB was one of only 12 universities to be awarded top honors at GCEC’s annual conference Oct. 4 in Calgary, Alberta.

The GCEC facilitates global entrepreneurship center collaboration with the goal of advancing, strengthening and celebrating the role colleges and universities fulfill in educating future entrepreneurs. More than 500 leaders from institutions around the world attended the three-day event, where entrepreneurial educators shared their expertise and showcased their programs.

Since its formation in 2016, the CoLab has equipped students with the skills and mindset to launch ventures and innovate within existing organizations. Through workshops, competitions and networking events, students gain hands-on experience applying classroom knowledge to real-world problems, building business models and developing solutions that matter. In the 2024-25 academic year alone, the CoLab offered 207 programs and engaged with students 13,283 times. Its programs are inclusive and accessible, encouraging collaboration across academic disciplines and student backgrounds.

“This recognition highlights UB’s ongoing commitment to empowering the next generation of innovators, doers, and changemakers, as it celebrates the incredible student leaders who make our entrepreneurial community thrive,” said CoLab Director Hadar Borden. “We are deeply grateful for the leadership, mentorship and support of our campus and community partners who help us ignite the entrepreneurial and innovation spirit across UB every day.”

The CoLab also emphasizes community partner engagement, viewing their involvement as critical to bridging the gap between classroom and career. In ‘24-25, the CoLab engaged 196 community partners as judges, mentors, panelists, and intern supervisors, a 23% increase from its prior year metrics.

“Our division seeks to create opportunities for our students to showcase their entrepreneurial spirit,” added UB Vice President for Student Life Brian Hamluk. “Our campus ecosystem facilitates this in many ways, and I am thrilled that our Startup and Innovation Collaboratory has been recognized for the opportunities they provide students.”

This is the second time the UB CoLab has been recognized by the GCEC, which honored it in 2023 with its award for outstanding collaborations across disciplines.