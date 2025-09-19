Media Advisory: Over 3,000 students to attend STEAM Job + Internship Fair on Monday

UB largest career and internship fair looks to connect students with companies

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The floor of Alumni Arena will be buzzing on Monday, when the University at Buffalo’s largest job and internship fair will connect over 3,000 students with more than 100 local, regional and national employers. The fair is focused on students in the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) fields who are seeking full-time employment or internships.

Students from first year through graduate school levels will use the event to make meaningful connections with recruiters with potential to secure a job in their career areas of interest or get their first exposure to real-world experiences with an internship.

Every employer at the fair has either an active job posting or internship positions available. The fair provides companies with a chance to engage with and evaluate talented students for those positions.

“The fair is as much of a benefit to UB students as it is for the companies in attendance,” said Steve Simpson, director of the UB Career Design Center. “For students, the fair could be the first step on a lifelong journey in their career. The companies look at UB as a top producer of academic talent and want to meet our students for possible job or internship opportunities that will significantly contribute to their teams.”

What: STEAM Job + Internship Fair.

Where: Alumni Arena, University at Buffalo North Campus.

When: Monday (Sept. 22) from 12–4 p.m.

The event is hosted by UB’s Career Design Center and is free to UB students and alumni with pre-registration required.