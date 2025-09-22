UB statement on Sentient Science

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo does not have a current affiliation or active partnership with Sentient Science. Sentient’s relationship with UB ended in 2020. The company vacated its office space at 672 Delaware Avenue (formerly the Jacobs Executive Development Center) in February 2021.

Sentient, through start-up financial support from the state, moved operations to the Western New York area around 2013. During its relationship with UB, Sentient’s work focused on developing software to monitor the maintenance needs and efficiency of wind turbines, as well as the development of wearable technologies to monitor personal health.

