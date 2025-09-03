Grammy-Award Winner Macy Gray Brings “On How Life Is” 25th Anniversary Tour to the UB Center for the Arts

Tickets on sale Friday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m.

“We’re excited to welcome Macy Gray back to the Buffalo Niagara region for the first time in more than a decade. This anniversary tour is the perfect way to mark her return with one of the most distinctive voices in music.”

The University at Buffalo Center for the Arts (UBCFA) is proud to welcome Grammy Award-winning artist Macy Gray to the Mainstage Theatre on Nov. 13, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. as part of her On How Life Is 25th Anniversary Tour. Tickets go on sale Sept. 5 and will be available online at ubcfa.org, Ticketmaster, or at the UBCFA Ticket Office.

This milestone tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of Gray’s groundbreaking debut album “On How Life Is.” The triple-platinum record introduced the world to Gray’s signature voice and yielded the global hit “I Try,” which earned her a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Performance in 2000 and remains one of the most iconic songs of its era. On this tour, Gray will perform music from the album—from “I Try” to “Still” and every unforgettable track in between—alongside other favorites from her remarkable career.

“On How Life Is” has been praised as “a 10-song embrace of uncontainable warmth and honest reflection” by Pitchfork and the tour coincides with a special re-release of the album, bringing renewed attention to the record that helped define a generation of soul-infused pop.

Over the course of more than two decades, Gray has sold over 25 million albums worldwide, received five Grammy nominations and won two BRIT Awards. She has collaborated with a wide range of artists including Ariana Grande, Bobby Brown and Galactic and her dynamic live performances continue to sell out venues around the globe. Beyond music, Gray has appeared on screen in acclaimed films and television shows, from “Training Day” with Denzel Washington to Tyler Perry’s “For Colored Girls” and Netflix’s “Fuller House.”

Gray has also continued to evolve as an artist, most recently with her 2023 album “The Reset” with her band The California Jet Club and her 2024 single “I Am” with Big Freedia, an empowering anthem of self-expression and joy.

With her one-of-a-kind voice, unshakable grip on soul and funky spirit, Macy Gray remains a singular presence in contemporary music, making this anniversary celebration an unmissable night for fans old and new.

Tickets, priced at $35, $45, $55 and $85, will be available beginning Sept. 5. For ticket information, visit ubcfa.org or call 716-645-6915. The UBCFA ticket office is open Tuesday through Friday from noon–6 p.m.

For group sales, engagement opportunities, or more information, contact Jamie Enser at 716-645-6254 or jenser@buffalo.edu.

