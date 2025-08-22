Speed isn’t everything when it comes to covalent inhibitor drugs, study finds

Human cancer cells cultures in the lab of David Heppner. Heppner's team recently found that faster binding for targeted covalent inhibitor drugs was linked to greater potency, but only to a certain point. Credit: Douglas Levere/University at Buffalo

“Once they reached a certain speed, we stopped seeing that correlate to better cellular effects. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One class of drugs that has shown promise in treating diseases ranging from lung cancer to COVID-19 are targeted covalent inhibitors (TCIs). These small molecule drugs form covalent bonds with their target proteins, allowing them to bind and inhibit activity with exceptional potency.

A major metric for TCIs is an inactivation efficiency rate that measures how quickly they bind to a target and inactivate it.

However, a faster rate will only get you so far, according to a new University at Buffalo study.

Researchers found that an increased inactivation efficiency rate was linked to greater drug potency, but only to a certain point. Eventually, as the TCIs worked faster, their potency plateaued, and the binding time was no longer a good indicator of whether they were a promising drug candidate.

Published Aug. 13 in the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, the team’s proposed TCI design process emphasizes balancing — rather than simply maximizing — a compound’s inactivation efficiency rate among a set of other parameters.

“This is a potential pitfall that really has not been discussed and is not as obvious as you might think it would be,” says the study’s lead author, David Heppner, PhD, Jere Solo Assistant Professor of Medicinal Chemistry in the UB College of Arts and Sciences. “If you simply followed the inactivation efficiency rate, you could end up selecting the wrong compound. We want to give drug developers an additional check on how to figure out the best compound before they get too far down the road.”

The study is part of the team’s ongoing work, supported by the National Institutes of Health, to streamline the costly and time-consuming drug discovery process.

“Drug discovery is hard. Making good decisions early on is really important,” Heppner says. “Sometimes that requires going back to the drawing board, as we did in this study, to generate an effective workflow.”