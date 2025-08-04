Three UB oral biology faculty members recognized on international stage

Research in tooth enamel, oral microbiome and geriatric oral health garners prestigious awards at IADR event in Barcelona

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three faculty members in the Department of Oral Biology in the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine were recognized among a cadre of top researchers at the International Association for Dental, Oral and Craniofacial Research (IADR) General Session and Exhibition held in late June in Barcelona, Spain.

More than 4,600 scientists and others representing 96 countries attended.

Patricia Diaz, DDS, PhD, Sunstar Robert J. Genco Endowed Chair and Empire Innovation Professor of Oral Biology, received the 2025 IADR Distinguished Scientist Research in Oral Biology Award for her extensive research of the oral microbiome.

Hyuk-Jae (Edward) Kwon, DDS, PhD, associate professor of oral biology, received second place in the 2025 IADR Joseph Lister Award for New Investigators for his study of how the gene KMT2D affects the development of tooth enamel.

Frank Scannapieco, DMD, PhD, SUNY Distinguished Professor of Oral Biology, received the 2025 IADR Distinguished Scientist Award in Geriatric Oral Research for his research in and advocacy for the dental health of older adults.

“I am exceptionally proud of these valued members of our oral biology faculty,” said Marcelo Araujo, DDS, PhD, dean of the dental school. “This international recognition highlights the success of three individuals at distinct stages in their academic careers – from Dr. Kwon, who was recently tenured and promoted, to Dr. Diaz, who is making significant strides as an established researcher, to Dr. Scannapieco, who has made innumerable contributions to the field over his three decades of service.”

Stefan Ruhl, DDS, PhD, professor and chair of the Department of Oral Biology, added, “Having three members of our department recognized on the international stage makes us incredibly proud. Their success is a source of inspiration for all of us and serves as a strong motivation for our younger colleagues and trainees.”

Highlighting crucial role of the oral microbiome

Diaz, who joined UB in 2020, also directs the UB Microbiome Center. Under her leadership, the UBMC researchers study microbiome communities and how they affect their host in several manners, including evolution, fitness, health, and disease susceptibility.

“My lab is particularly interested in understanding the significance of the microbiome as a mediator of susceptibility to oral comorbidities of cancer treatment and as an essential trigger in periodontal disease,” Diaz said.

Diaz’s laboratory was one of the first to apply high throughput DNA sequencing to characterize the oral microbiome communities in homeostasis and disease.

In addition, Diaz served as co-principal investigator in 2022 for two projects funded by $7.8 million in grants from the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research. In conjunction with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, she has explored the influence of the oral microbiome on both the risk of developing oral thrush during cancer treatment and the risk of infection with cancer-linked human papillomavirus (HPV) among people with HIV.

Over her career, Diaz has co-authored 61 peer-reviewed publications that have more than 9,777 citations and an H-index of 45 (Google Scholar).

Diaz served as program officer of the IADR Women in Science Network (2012-15) and is currently president of the Western New York Branch of the American Society of Microbiology. She also serves as an editorial board member on numerous dental journals, including associate editor for Journal of Periodontology.

Sponsored by Church & Dwight Company, the Research in Oral Biology Award is one of 17 IADR Distinguished Scientist Awards and one of the highest honors IADR bestows.

“This is a very significant award for me,” Diaz said, “as it recognizes the contributions to knowledge in the field of oral biology I have made throughout my career.”

Unraveling mystery of weakened tooth enamel

Kwon, who joined UB in 2017, was honored for his pioneering study of tooth enamel and the role the gene KMT2D plays in dental anomalies and genetic disorders.

The IADR Joseph Lister Award for New Investigators, sponsored by Kenvue, is named for the 19th century British surgeon who pioneered antiseptic medicine and recognizes researchers within their first 10 years of academic appointment.

To better understand how the KMT2D gene works, Kwon and his research team genetically engineered mice with the gene turned off in the cells that form enamel. They discovered that the mice’s teeth were very similar to human patients with Kabuki syndrome: rough, chalky, and thinner than normal. Kabuki syndrome is characterized by distinct facial features, intellectual disabilities, and dental anomalies — including weakened enamel.

The team identified eight genes directly regulated by KMT2D, all of which play essential roles in forming healthy enamel.

An article outlining their work, “KMT2D Regulates Tooth Enamel Development,” was recently published in the July 2025 issue of the Journal of Dental Research.

Kwon and his team now plan to test candidate drugs in pregnant mice to see if they could reverse or prevent birth defects in the oral cavity during the mid-gestation period.

Overall, Kwon’s research, which is supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), centers on the genetic and epigenetic regulation of mammalian dental and craniofacial development with a particular focus on the molecular mechanisms underlying congenital dental and orofacial anomalies.

“As an early-stage investigator,” Kwon said, “the Lister award is an encouraging validation of our team’s work and its potential to impact the understanding and treatment of congenital dental disorders.”

Focus on dental needs of geriatric population

Over his more than 30 years at UB, Scannapieco, a periodontist and microbiologist, has conducted extensive research in the interactions between saliva and bacteria, the relationships between oral and systematic disease, and the health needs of older adults.

It was the latter that garnered him the Distinguished Scientist Award in Geriatric Oral Research, which is one of 17 IADR Distinguished Scientist Awards and sponsored by Haleon.

Scannapieco, who provided periodontal services in the dental school faculty practice for 30 years, noted that most of his patients were often in their 60s or older.

“Periodontal disease is a cumulative disease, so by the time you know you have it, you’re typically in your later years,” he said. “Overall, we know that poor oral hygiene is a major problem for older adults. Yet for many reasons, it’s often ignored.”

Scannapieco has studied the role of oral microbes and periodontal disease in common medical problems such as pneumonia, diabetes, and cancer. He is involved with the Coalition for Oral Health Policy, which aims to expand oral health care for older adults. With this group and separately, Scannapieco has advocated for Medicare to cover dental care and thus improve health outcomes for people age 65 and older.

Throughout his career, Scannapieco has received more than $13 million in grants, mostly from NIH, and has published nearly 200 research articles, books and book chapters.

He is a fellow of the American Association for Dental Research and has received numerous awards, including the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Scholarship and Creative Activities and the Irwin D. Mandel Distinguished Mentoring Award from the American Association for Dental Research. He also served as the chair of the dental school’s Department of Oral Biology from 2004-2022.

This is the second time that Scannapieco has won a Distinguished Scientist Award from the IADR. The first was in Oral Biology in 2019.

“Receiving this award is a great honor,” he said. “It is gratifying to see some of your work recognized for its clinical impact, especially for older adults who are so often ignored.”

About the IADR: The International Association for Dental, Oral, and Craniofacial Research is a nonprofit organization with a mission to drive dental, oral, and craniofacial research for health and well-being worldwide. IADR represents the individual scientists, clinician scientists, dental professionals, and students based in academic, government, nonprofit, and private-sector institutions who share its mission.