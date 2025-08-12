We now have the math to describe ‘matrix tides’ and other complex wave patterns seen in Qiantang River

“One of the biggest satisfactions is to use mathematics to describe something that happens in the real world. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last year, onlookers observed a startling site on China’s Qiantang River: waves forming a grid-like pattern.

Dubbed the “matrix tide,” this complex wave pattern was caused by the river’s famed tidal bores that surge upstream against the current. Specifically, two shockwave-like tidal bores, known as undular bores, that spread along two different directions like ripples on a pond and collided with each other.

This phenomenon is so complex that mathematicians don’t have the solutions to quantitatively describe it — that is, they didn’t until now.

New research by University at Buffalo and University of Colorado Boulder mathematicians has uncovered and characterized novel two-dimensional wave patterns — waves that propagate along two directions — whether they are in water or other settings like plasmas and condensed matter.

Until now, longstanding governing equations could only be solved for one-dimensional cases where an undular bore propagates along a single direction, but this new study, published Aug. 5 in Physical Review Letters, uses numerical simulations to obtain solutions in two dimensions, describing what gives rise to patterns like the matrix tide.

“The equations become much more difficult to solve for two-dimensional waves and are very computationally intensive. That’s one of the reasons why this study hadn’t been done until now,” says Gino Biondini, PhD, professor of mathematics in the UB College of Arts and Sciences.

Biondini authored the study with former UB doctoral student Alexander Bivolcic, who is now an assistant professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and Mark Hoefer, PhD, professor and chair of the Department of Applied Mathematics at the University of Colorado Boulder.

The work was supported by the National Science Foundation.