UB dental professor investigating persistent barriers to adolescent oral health

BUFFALO, N.Y. – While overall dental health among young children in the U.S. has improved over the last two decades, adolescents have not experienced the same gains. A recent study in Western New York led by Rubelisa Oliveira, DDS, assistant professor at the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine, is uncovering the reasons why.

Despite sharing similar socioeconomic conditions and living in the same household, adolescents ages 12 to 17 show significantly worse oral health outcomes than their younger siblings. According to national data, nearly 60% of adolescents have untreated tooth decay — a slight increase from earlier decades — highlighting widening disparities in oral health care access and outcomes for this age group, especially among Hispanic and Black youth.

Oliveira, who joined the Department of Periodontics and Endodontics in 2022, received a $420,000 Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Award from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation in 2023 to pursue research on barriers to treatment facing underrepresented adolescents in Western New York. This is a continuation of research she began as a postdoctoral scholar at the University of Kentucky.

She led the interdisciplinary study from 2023 to 2024 in collaboration with the UB Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI), including its Community Engagement (CE) Studio.

Oliveira and her team also performed a secondary analysis of dental visits between 2018 and 2023 made by 825 individuals to UB Dental, a clinical facility within the dental school that offers a range of services to adult and pediatric patients without private insurance.

Oliveira’s interdisciplinary team is working to identify the root causes of the disparity in oral health outcomes through a combination of community-engaged research and clinical data analysis. Their findings, published in recent issues of the Journal of Public Health Dentistry and the International Journal of Dentistry, suggest that missed dental appointments are just one visible symptom of deeper structural and social challenges that affect adolescents’ ability to access timely care.

“Adolescents are often overlooked in health care strategies,” said Oliveira. “But this is a critical period when lifelong health behaviors are being formed. We need to understand the broader context shaping their access to care.”

Other researchers included Laurene Tumiel-Berhalter, PhD, associate professor of family medicine in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences; Jessica Kruger, PhD, clinical associate professor of Community Health and Health Behavior in the UB School of Public Health and Health Professions; Daniela Benzano, PhD, a researcher at the School of Medicine at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul in Porto Alegre, Brazil; Susan McKernan, DMD, PhD, associate professor at the School of Dentistry at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis; and a handful of graduate students.

Looking beyond missed appointments

The research team reviewed 7,379 dental visits at UB Dental from 2018 to 2023 and found that adolescents accounted for the highest percentage of missed appointments – 24% – compared with younger children. However, Oliveira cautions against placing blame solely on families or patients.

“Our data show that no-shows are frequently tied to persistent barriers – financial, logistical, and emotional – that prevent families from consistently accessing care,” she said.

One of those barriers is caregiver dental anxiety, which the team studied in a companion project involving 167 caregiver-adolescent pairs in Western New York. They found that more than 60% of both caregivers and adolescents had elevated dental anxiety, and that anxious caregivers were nearly four times more likely to have anxious adolescents. This anxiety is linked to poorer oral health outcomes, highlighting the intergenerational impact of dental fear.

Language, finances and misunderstandings

The survey also revealed that many families were unaware that children over age 12 remain eligible for Medicaid dental coverage – a misunderstanding more common in households where English is not the primary language. Some parents hesitated to make appointments due to confusion about coverage or out-of-pocket costs.

“Families are often navigating other major concerns like housing, food insecurity, or transportation,” Oliveira said. “Oral health, understandably, takes a backseat.”

She also noted that adolescents themselves may resist dental visits as they age, especially when they have had negative or anxiety-inducing experiences in the past.

Community-based solutions

To better tailor services, Oliveira used CE Studio, a model that brings together community members – referred to as “community experts” – to provide direct feedback on research tools and strategies. Insights from the CE Studio are helping to shape a more culturally and contextually relevant survey about barriers to care, she said.

As the researchers continue to analyze data, they are also working to remove barriers to adolescent dental care. Recommendations include scheduling family-wide appointments, simplifying Medicaid eligibility explanations, and having a staff member on hand to help parents navigate the health system.

Beyond the clinic, Oliveira and her colleagues are working with middle and high schools across Buffalo and Niagara County to offer dental screenings and oral health education. They’re exploring ways to train school nurses to help identify oral health problems and refer students for care.

“This isn’t just about getting more adolescents into the dental chair,” Oliveira said. “It’s also about understanding the realities families face and building systems that help monitor and support adolescents who need professional dental care in their communities.”