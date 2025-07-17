UB statement on disturbing social media comments

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo is aware of the disturbing comments on social media allegedly to have been made by a UB student concerning the recent death of a 19-year-old woman in north Delhi, India. These comments are unacceptable and contrary to UB’s values. UB’s Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) will investigate this matter and take appropriate action. Please note, because of federal privacy laws and regulations, UB cannot disclose any information about actions taken regarding UB students.