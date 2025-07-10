Summer program at UB gives young talent reasons to stay and prosper in Buffalo

Students from Western New York Sophomore Externship Experience at UB teamed up in June to participate in TechBuffalo’s design challenge at Seneca One using their tech and business know-how to solve problems for community organizations. Photo: Meredith Forrest Kulwicki

Students sit around and table and listen to someone speak in an office setting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A summer program led by the University at Buffalo is providing paid professional work experience for dozens of college students from across Western New York and introducing them to a side of Buffalo that just might convince them to stay long after graduation.

The Western New York Sophomore Externship Experience at UB (SEE) matches students who have just completed their fourth semester at UB and other universities with some of the area’s top businesses and not-for-profits, where they work 20 hours a week, Monday through Thursday, during June and July.

But there’s also a pitch. On Fridays, the students get together to hear about Buffalo’s job opportunities, discover the city’s tech startups or visit all that the community has to offer — from Seneca One to Larkinville to Silo City.

One by one, Buffalo is winning over this young talent.

“Definitely,” says Andrew Charles, a UB computer engineering student from Queens who is working at ACV Auctions this summer.

“Even though I’ve been in Buffalo for two years, during the semester you’re sort of trapped inside a bubble,” says Charles. “But now that I’m coming downtown every day to go to work, I’m seeing different things I haven’t experienced my previous two years in Buffalo. It has definitely opened my eyes to staying and working here.”

ACV understands the importance that real-world experience has in developing a young career, which is why it chose to participate in the UB program, says Dan Buckmaster, senior manager of research and development for the online car auction for dealers.

“The value it provides to the externs by coupling programming and work experience is innovative,” Buckmaster says. “As a host site, we receive value by having new perspectives from a fresh set of eyes, which are critical in a research environment.”

The externship program is run by UB’s Startup and Innovation Collaboratory Powered by Blackstone LaunchPad — the CoLab, for short — with generous support from the Bryant Foundation this year and the Prentice Family Foundation in 2024.

It takes a team effort to recruit and retain future talent for the region and UB is grateful to the host sites for opening their doors to provide students with this transformative summer experience, says Hadar Borden, director of the UB CoLab.

“Saying you support talent development is one thing — doing it is another,” Borden says.

“The organizations that partnered with us went above and beyond to design unique, project-based opportunities for students to learn about their industries and make meaningful contributions,” she says. “It takes vision and leadership to embrace a new model that engages students earlier in their college careers and which expands companies’ reach to students who may be pursuing higher education outside the region.”