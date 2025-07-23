Christine Bartholomew elected to American Law Institute

BUFFALO, N.Y. – University at Buffalo legal scholar Christine P. Bartholomew has been elected a member of the prestigious American Law Institute (ALI), the nation’s leading independent organization dedicated to producing scholarly work to clarify, modernize and improve the law.

Bartholomew, professor and vice dean for student achievement in the UB School of Law, is also faculty director of the school’s Advocacy Institute. She has established herself as a prolific scholar.

Her research – particularly her work in antitrust law – has been published in many leading academic journals, including Duke Law Review and the UCLA Law Review. She is also a respected authority on evidentiary issues and class action litigation. Her work is frequently cited by state and federal courts, and she is often quoted as an expert by major media outlets.

Bartholomew’s influence extends to the classroom. She is a seven-time recipient of the law school's only teaching award, the Faculty Award. In 2021, she was awarded the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching. She also received the 2019 Jacob B. Hyman Distinguished Professor Award and the 2020-2021 Mid-American Conference Institutional Award for Outstanding Faculty for Student Success.

“Christine is an exceptional member of our faculty and an outstanding scholar,” S. Todd Brown, dean of the UB School of Law. “We are very proud of her election to the ALI and her commitment to the advancement of law through her academic research.”

ALI membership consists of eminent judges, lawyers and law professors across the United States and abroad. Members are selected on the basis of professional achievement and demonstrated interest in improving the law.

ALI’s work – including publications such as Restatements of the Law, Model Codes, and Principles of Law – has a profound impact on courts, legislatures and legal education.

“The strength of the Institute lies not only in the quality of our work but in the quality of our conversations – civil, thoughtful, and rooted in respect of differing views,” said ALI President David F. Levi in a statement announcing its 47 new members. “In welcoming this new class of members, we renew our commitment to those values and to the important work of clarifying and improving the law in service of a healthy democracy.”

The election of an individual to ALI begins with a confidential nomination by an ALI member supported by two additional ALI members. Members are encouraged to propose individuals who have demonstrated excellence in the law, are of high character, will contribute to the work of the institute and are committed to its mission. To further its law reform work, the institute elects individuals who reflect the excellence and diversity of today's legal profession.

Barthlomew says her first project for ALI will focus on civil liability for artificial intelligence.

“I am excited and honored to be joining ALI,” Bartholomew says. “I’m looking forward to getting to work.”