UB student awarded NASA fellowship to map biodiversity in South Africa

University at Buffalo PhD student Festus Adegbola stands in front of NASA’s G-III research aircraft. He is using airborne imagery collected from this aircraft to study bird diversity in South Africa’s Greater Cape Floristic Region. Photo: Adam Wilson

“My goal is to turn data into action, ensuring that conservation policies are grounded in rigorous science. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Festus Adegbola, a University at Buffalo PhD student who is using remote sensing technology to monitor biodiversity from the air, has been awarded the Future Investigators in NASA Earth and Space Science and Technology (FINESST) Fellowship.

Supporting graduate student research aligned with NASA’s Earth Science Division, the FINESST Fellowship provides $50,000 per year for up to three years to cover tuition, travel and research expenses. With an acceptance rate of just over 10%, it is one of the most competitive graduate fellowships in the country.

“I’m truly honored to receive this fellowship. It reflects consistency, hard work and the exceptional support I’ve received from the UB Department of Geography,” Adegbola, who is pursuing a PhD in geography with a concentration in Earth systems science. “My goal is to turn data into action, ensuring that conservation policies are grounded in rigorous science.”

Adegbola’s research uses data collected from remote sensing aircraft and satellites to model how plant traits and wildfire patterns influence bird diversity in South Africa’s Greater Cape Floristic Region, a biodiversity hotspot.

The work is part of the BioSCape project, which completed NASA’s first-ever biodiversity-focused campaign. Using a combination of aircraft equipped with remote sensing and field work, BioSCape collected data about the Greater Cape Floristic Region in late 2023 and published their first studies earlier this year.

BioSCape’s principal investigator is Adegbola’s advisor, Adam Wilson, PhD, associate professor of geography in the UB College of Arts and Sciences.