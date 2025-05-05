University at Buffalo to create $34 million nursing simulation center

The new simulation center will help prepare faculty and develop the expert nursing workforce of the future.

The center comes as UB, New York’s flagship university, is designated SUNY’s first Nursing Simulation Center of Excellence

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo School of Nursing will create a new $34 million simulation center to advance cutting-edge nursing research, education and professional development.

The center, announced Friday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, will receive $17 million from the State University of New York. UB will match SUNY’s commitment, making it the single largest investment in the School of Nursing’s 89-year history.

UB was also named SUNY’s first Nursing Simulation Center of Excellence – an honor that recognizes the university’s leadership and commitment to innovation in the field of nursing.

“The School of Nursing at the University at Buffalo is grateful to Gov. Hochul and honored to have been selected to establish the new SUNY systemwide Nursing Simulation Center of Excellence that will be a major resource for SUNY system schools of nursing across New York State,” says Annette Wysocki, dean of the School of Nursing.

“This investment will advance the future success of the nursing profession in New York State, where the under-investment in schools of nursing continues to lag behind those of other health professions,” says Wysocki. “The new simulation center will help prepare faculty and develop the expert nursing workforce of the future, equipping them to meet new clinical challenges driven by therapeutic advances.”

UB already offers nursing simulation programs, including an operating room simulator, clinical skills lab and a health assessment lab.

The new enhanced center will leverage state-of-the-art technology, enabling the school to expand in-person and remote education. It will create opportunities for partnerships across the SUNY system to develop and test new simulation scenarios while also experimenting with new tools that enhance nursing education and professional development. It is expected to support a 34% increase in prelicensure nursing enrollment in the first-year post-project completion, with a projected 67% increase over the next decade.

Also on Friday, Hochul announced two regional nursing simulation centers at Stony Brook University and SUNY Canton for a combined $28 million investment, bringing the total SUNY investment in nursing simulation to $62 million.

“By investing in nurses of the future, we’re investing in the talent of aspiring professionals across our state and in the health care workforce we all rely on,” Hochul said. “The SUNY nursing simulation centers will make extraordinary strides toward preparing students and strengthening the pipeline of excellence in our SUNY system and beyond.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “SUNY is committed to strengthening New York’s health care workforce,” noting that the “groundbreaking investment in nursing simulation is a testament to this commitment, and a reminder of the key role public higher education plays in health outcomes and workforce development.”

UB’s simulation center will position the School of Nursing at the forefront of one of the most promising trends in nursing education, says Kelly Foltz-Ramos, assistant professor and director of simulation and innovation.

The center will advance three major priorities: expanding nursing enrollment by fully leveraging New York State legislation that permits up to one-third of clinical training hours to be completed through simulation; serving as a SUNY-wide resource for faculty development in simulation-based education; and establishing a premier research hub dedicated to advancing simulation and artificial intelligence technologies in health care education.

“The simulation center will be designed with patients in mind,” says Foltz-Ramos. “By offering nursing students repeated, hands-on experience with high-risk and high-frequency scenarios, ranging from emergency responses and maternal health crises to chronic disease management and telehealth delivery, graduates will be better prepared to provide safe, competent and compassionate care from day one.”

The simulation center has the support of state elected officials.

“There is no experience quite like hands-on experience and with these investments, SUNY is ensuring that students in the nursing programs at the University at Buffalo, Canton and Stony Brook, are equipped with the very best tools to learn and fill in the gaps within our health care workforce,” says State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes.

State Sen. April N. M. Baskin said the funding will have a long-term impact on advancing health care in New York.

“This generous grant will have a profound impact on the lives of countless patients who will benefit from the training and expertise of the nurses that were fortunate to learn at the University at Buffalo, SUNY Canton, and Stony Brook University campuses,” she says. “This cutting-edge medical simulation training can only improve clinical skills and enhance the professionalism of nursing students. Hands-on work by SUNY students will undoubtedly enhance actual clinical scenarios when patients' lives are in their hands.”

Some of the features of the new simulation center include:

High-fidelity simulation rooms for acute care, pediatrics, labor and delivery, operating room, and home care.

Clinical exam and skills training rooms for foundational procedures and physical assessments.

Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) labs to immerse students in diverse clinical settings.

An immersive 360° simulation room will enable students to practice situational awareness, decision-making, and team coordination in highly realistic contexts.

Telepresence robots that enable remote simulation participation and SUNY-wide faculty collaboration.

These tools and others will ensure future nurses develop expert clinical judgment, says Foltz-Ramos.

“This investment represents a bold commitment to the future of nursing education,” she says. “By creating a cutting-edge hub for simulation, education, and research, we are not only preparing the next generation of nurses but also positioning UB as a national leader in the advancement of health care simulation and technology.”