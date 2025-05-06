School of Nursing expands research, teaching with its first wet lab

UB faculty member Carleara Weiss in the School of Nursing's new wet lab in Farber Hall The new lab, called the Weiss Lab, is supported by funding from the National Institute on Aging. Photo: Meredith Forrest Kulwicki

“The launch of our first basic experimental research lab marks a bold step forward in our commitment to advancing nursing science. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo School of Nursing has opened its first wet laboratory, a milestone that expands the school’s research capabilities and enhances training in molecular biology, biochemistry and microscopic anatomy.

Located in G34 Faber Hall on the South Campus, the new lab, called the Weiss Lab, is supported by funding from the National Institute on Aging. It positions the School of Nursing among a small number of nursing schools with dedicated wet lab facilities.

“Research in the wet lab can help understand disease mechanisms, early diagnosis, the development of new treatments and improve current technologies,” says Carleara Weiss, PhD, research assistant professor in the school’s Office of Nursing Research. “These abilities support improving overall health care.”

A wet lab is a laboratory focused on biological analysis, such as immunology, histology and chemistry. In comparison, a dry lab is one focused on data processing and simulation.

Weiss says the new lab is designed to conduct biomarker and immunoassay research — tests that examine the interaction between antibodies and antigens to detect and measure proteins, hormones, drugs and biomarkers in the blood, serum and other fluids. Current projects include studies on markers of neurodegeneration, Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

“The launch of our first basic experimental research lab marks a bold step forward in our commitment to advancing nursing science,” says Dean Annette Wysocki, who Weiss says was instrumental in securing the funding.

“It expands our capacity to conduct fundamental, basic, biomedical research and offers students hands-on experience with molecular and cellular techniques, equipping future nurse leaders with the skills to translate molecular discoveries into better patient care.”

Weiss notes that few nurse scientists nationwide have expertise in microbiology, and most nursing schools do not have the facilities to support this kind of laboratory research.

“Having a wet lab means collaborating with colleagues within SON, incorporating the lab capabilities into their studies,” she says. “I also have interdisciplinary collaboration across UB and externally, combining the wet into their studies. This makes our research more meaningful and translatable into clinical practice.

“Lastly, the wet lab is an opportunity to expand learning skills and training for nursing students, as well as other disciplines.”

Weiss says the goal is to expand the new research into a wet and sleep laboratory in the fall, combining both of her areas of expertise. A nationally recognized sleep expert, Weiss hopes in-lab sleep studies can begin this fall.

The lab is enrolling participants in a VITAS study (Vitamins, Alzheimer’s, and Sleep). Researchers are recruiting people ages 65 to 85 who have sleep disturbances but do not have a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. Those interested in participating can contact research coordinator Ayesha Rahman at 716-829-3218.