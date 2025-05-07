Media Advisory: UB to host community STEMcyclists event May 10

Kids interested in bikes learn about how they operate at an annual outdoor event on UB's campus.

“This event honors NSF’s impact while uplifting our local communities and inspiring more young people to see themselves in STEM ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo STEMCyclists program will host “NSF STEM Day: STEMcyclists extravaganza with our community” on Saturday, May 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rotary Field on UB’s South Campus, located at the corner of Winspear Avenue and Bailey Avenue (near Clark Hall).

Free and open to all ages, the event invites *families to explore the science of cycling through hands-on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) stations, bike-related activities and a community ride led by Slow Roll Buffalo.

* Please note: media release forms will be completed in advance by the parents or guardians of all minor attendees, facilitating interviews and photography during the event. High-resolution photographs from last year’s event are available here.

The event is one of just over 50 selected nationwide to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the National Science Foundation.

“We’re grateful to NSF for entrusting us to do this work and proud to be part of celebrating its 75th anniversary,” said Noemi Waight, project lead and associate professor in the Graduate School of Education’s (GSE) Department of Learning and Instruction. “This event is not only about honoring NSF’s impact, but also about uplifting our local communities and inspiring more young people to see themselves in STEM.”

The celebration will begin with an opening ceremony at 9 a.m. featuring remarks from Suzanne Rosenblith, GSE dean and professor, and a keynote address by Jillian Hanesworth, founding poet laureate emeritus of Buffalo.

The morning will continue with a seven-mile community bike ride through Buffalo neighborhoods, followed by interactive STEM activities.

Event highlights include:

STEM learning stations, demonstrating everything from fixing flat tires to exploring friction and force

Music and family-friendly entertainment

Free lunch (sponsored by GSE)

Gift cards for participating families (while supplies last)

“We hope families have a good time and see how science can be interesting, fun and part of everyday things. Aside from formal science, if you just learn to maintain your bike, you're already using any number of scientific principles,” said Ryan Rish, project lead and associate professor in GSE’s Department of Learning and Instruction.

RSVP for NSF STEM Day: STEMcyclists Extravaganza with Our Community.