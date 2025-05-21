UB students becoming proficient in digital dentistry techniques

Joseph DeLuca, clinical associate professor of restorative dentistry who teaches two courses in digital dentistry, works with a student to review a scan of a digital impression. Photo: Cass McAllister

Courses use 3D printing, scans and virtual reality for range of dental procedures

Department of Periodontics and Endodontics in the School of Dental Medicine

"Virtual models allow students to grasp the concepts more effectively than standards X-rays or images in textbooks."

BUFFALO, N.Y. ­— Not that long ago, a dentist would fill a patient’s mouth with a goopy mixture of alginate or silicone to create a mold for implants, crowns or braces. It was messy, time-consuming and not always 100% precise.

Today, thanks to advances in digital dentistry, such practices have largely been replaced by scans, which are less invasive. Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT), for instance, allows dentists to gather a comprehensive baseline record and virtually plan a variety of dental treatments.

This is one of a host of digital dentistry technology that students are learning at the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine.

“Many dentists are using digital technology in their workflow, and labs are relying on it, too. Joseph DeLuca, DDS, clinical associate professor of restorative dentistry who also directs the dental school’s Pre-Clinical Simulation Laboratory and practices dentistry locally. “If you’re not using it in some way, you’re falling behind.”

UB dental students are far from falling behind. Starting as early as their first year, they’re immersed in a range of digital and artificial intelligence (AI) concepts, primarily through two courses: Introduction to Dental Dentistry and Clinical Dentistry II.

In Clinical Dentistry II, Dr. DeLuca teaches students how to take clinical impressions, both analog and digital, as well as how to master various dental injections. During the students’ third-year rotation they plan implant surgical guides using a CBCT and digital scan, which ensure that surgeries go exactly as planned.

“All students are being trained in the preclinical facility,” he said. “They learn how to use these digital technologies to create a crown, a denture, an implant surgical guide, or the implant crown itself.”

Students learn best with 3D tools

DeLuca also teaches Introduction to Digital Dentistry, with other sections taught by two colleagues in the Department of Periodontics and Endodontics, Lucila Piasecki, DDS, PhD, clinical associate professor, and Mohini Ratakonda, MDS, clinical assistant professor.

In this course, first- and second-year students use AI and try their hand at 3D mapping to plan procedures like implants and root canals.

“The internal anatomy of teeth is highly complex, and understanding its structure and variations is crucial for the success of many dental procedures, including fillings, post placements, and root canal treatments,” said Piasecki, who teaches the course with Ratakonda. “Virtual models allow students to grasp the concepts more effectively than standards X-rays or images in textbooks.”

Piasecki started her foray into digital dentistry in 2018 with a free application that allowed students to manipulate virtual models of real teeth using smartphones or tablets. Last year, she invested in a new paid version that allows users to visualize and manipulate virtual models with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).