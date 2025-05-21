UB statement on violation of commencement rules

BUFFALO, N.Y. - During Sunday’s commencement ceremony for University at Buffalo's College of Arts and Sciences, a graduating senior ignored multiple directives from university event staff and UB Police, ran away from officers, and broke commencement rules by bringing an infant onto the commencement stage at Alumni Arena.

While the situation created a light-hearted moment for the thousands in attendance who cheered on as the graduate took to the stage with the infant in his arms, the graduate’s actions were a violation of commencement rules which clearly state that “only graduating students may participate in the graduation ceremony, including walking in the processional and crossing the stage.”

After the ceremony, the graduate apologized for the disruption in an email to commencement officials Sunday afternoon.

Commencement rules are in place for the safety of all those in attendance and to avoid disruptions in the venue ensuring each graduate is equally provided with a well-deserved moment to individually cross the stage and be recognized for their outstanding accomplishments at UB.

There are numerous locations on campus for graduates and their families to take photos together outside of the venue.

The graduate who broke the rules on Sunday will not be penalized and will still receive his degree from the university. The infant, despite crossing the stage in a cap and gown, has not yet earned enough credits to receive a diploma. We hope to see him back on stage in about 20 years so he can follow in his dad’s footsteps.

