Jonathan D. Daniels, MD Memorial School Drive is now accepting donations

During a previous Daniels drive, students try their newly stuffed backpacks on for size. Photo: Sandra Kicman

Before Daniels’ death, he had been working with his team in admissions on organizing a school supply drive to provide tools for success for children in underserved neighborhoods in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The fourth annual Jonathan D. Daniels, MD, Memorial School Drive: The Next Generation of Transformational Leaders is underway. The goal is to give away 300 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in grades K-8.

Daniels, who was associate director of admissions at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo and a 1998 graduate of the school, died July 4, 2022, along with two of his adult daughters, Jordan and Jensen, in a fire at their North Buffalo home. He was a beloved member of the Buffalo and Jacobs School communities.

A complete list of supplies needed is available on this website for the school drive; supplies will be delivered directly to the Jacobs School. Please choose supplies from this list only.

Before Daniels’ death, he had been working with his team in admissions on organizing a school supply drive to provide tools for success for children in underserved neighborhoods in Buffalo.

The filled backpacks will be distributed to neighborhood students on Saturday, July 26, from 1-3 p.m. in the parking lot of Care Medical Practice, 1315 Jefferson Ave., Buffalo. Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a backpack.