Beth Smith, MD, has been named a fellow in the Executive Leadership in Academic Medicine Program

Smith is chair of the Department of Psychiatry in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Beth A. Smith, MD, chair of the Department of Psychiatry in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo, has been chosen as a 2025-2026 fellow for the prestigious Hedwig van Ameringen Executive Leadership in Academic Medicine (ELAM) program.

Hosted by the Drexel University College of Medicine, this highly competitive, national, yearlong fellowship will build upon Smith’s outstanding leadership and dedication to advancing psychiatry by developing her executive leadership skills. Smith was one of 100 ELAM fellows accepted into this year’s class.

ELAM prepares accomplished women professors at academic health centers for senior roles across the health care landscape, from academic institutions — medicine, dentistry, public health and pharmacy —to hospitals and health care systems, including C-suite positions.

During the program, Smith, a clinical professor of psychiatry and pediatrics, will undertake online assignments, engage in community building and lead a collaborative project focused on an institutional or departmental challenge.

“We are excited to celebrate Dr. Smith’s remarkable achievements and eagerly anticipate the positive impact she will continue to make through the ELAM program,” said Allison Brashear, MD, dean of the Jacobs School and vice president for health sciences at UB, who nominated her for the program and who will serve as her sponsor. “Her contributions have consistently elevated the Jacobs School and UB, and this fellowship will further enhance her ability to drive meaningful change.”

Smith’s clinical work focuses on the mental health of children and adolescents with comorbid medical conditions, particularly cystic fibrosis (CF). Her expertise in this area has driven significant advancements in research and clinical practices.

“I am deeply honored to be selected as an ELAM fellow,” said Smith. “This opportunity marks a personal milestone and a meaningful way to contribute to the future of academic medicine. I look forward to collaborating with leaders across the country, growing through the program’s curriculum, and bringing new perspectives back to Jacobs School to help strengthen our culture of collaboration, excellence and innovation.”

She has been instrumental in integrating mental health screening and treatment into routine CF care, leading national and international initiatives to improve the well-being of individuals with CF. Smith’s leadership in this field is further evidenced by her role as principal investigator on major research projects, including a recent $3 million grant from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to focus on the mental health of children with the disease.

Smith also serves as president of UBMD Psychiatry, chief of behavioral health for Kaleida Health, and medical director for the Children’s Psychiatry Clinic at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

ELAM alumnae number over 1,600 and serve in leadership positions at 300 academic health centers around the world. ELAM carries on the legacy of advancing women in medicine begun by the Female Medical College of Pennsylvania, the nation’s first degree-granting women’s medical school and a predecessor of the Drexel University College of Medicine.