Media Advisory: UB to host commencement ceremonies this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Years of hard work will culminate this weekend for thousands of students during the University at Buffalo’s 2025 commencement ceremonies.

Some 6,435 students are candidates to receive 6,905 degrees and certificates during ceremonies that began earlier this month and will conclude on Sunday, May 18.

News media are invited to UB’s two largest ceremonies at Alumni Arena on North Campus on Sunday.

9 a.m. College of Arts and Sciences – undergraduate arts, natural sciences and math.

1 p.m. College of Arts and Sciences – undergraduate humanities and social sciences.

On-site media contacts from University Communications include Jay Rey (jayrey@buffalo.edu) for the morning ceremony and Doug Sitler (drsitler@buffalo.edu) for the afternoon ceremony.