Spring Into Art Returns to the UB Center for the Arts

Celebrating its milestone 30th anniversary season, the University at Buffalo Center for the Arts (UBCFA) is pleased to present Spring into Art, an evening of performances, exhibitions and hands-on activities on Tuesday, April 29, from 5–7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, welcoming visitors to experience the creative energy of UB’s arts community, featuring the students, faculty and staff who bring the Center’s art-making spaces to life.

“Since its grand opening, the UBCFA has brought together artists across all disciplines to work together under one roof,” says Jamie Enser, executive director. “The collaborative spirit and creative energy that fills the Center is something to be seen and experienced. Spring into Art offers the community a chance to engage with the makers, performers and programs that shape the arts on campus.”

While many in the Western New York region know the UBCFA as a premier performance venue for major touring and local acts, it is also home to art galleries, studios, a screening room, rehearsal spaces and more.

Guests are invited to explore the Center’s galleries, atrium and public spaces as they come alive with activity. From live performances to interactive art-making and exhibitions, Spring Into Art offers something for everyone to enjoy. A full slate of programming highlights the creativity, talent and collaboration at the heart of UB’s arts community.