Statement regarding reactivation of international students’ status

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo recently learned that some students and former students had their SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) record status reactivated by the federal government. The university is working with the affected students to better understand the impact of this modification on students’ visa status and their academic plans moving forward.

The university will continue to provide supportive resources to all affected students on an individual basis to develop academic plans that address their personal goals and unique situations.

We are grateful to the many colleagues across the University at Buffalo who have expressed their concern and support for our international students. Many students have shared their positive experiences of outreach and support from members of the UB community.