UB statement on revoked student visas

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo can confirm that 13 F-1 visa holders at UB — four current students, and nine recent graduates — had their Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) record unexpectedly terminated in the past week by Department of Homeland Security's Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP).

UB’s International Student Services (ISS) office is providing support to the impacted students and graduates, and has advised them to consider retaining a private immigration attorney for assistance. UB ISS has also advised the impacted individuals that they are required to leave the country as they are now out of status.

While it is unclear at this time the exact reason for each visa revocation and status termination, the actions appear to be consistent with a recent change in enforcement approach by the U.S. State Department, which recently stated that it will have zero tolerance for noncitizens, including student visa holders, who violate U.S. laws, indicating that visa holders who break the law may face status termination.

The university understands recent immigration enforcement actions across the country may cause concern and anxiety within UB’s international community. The university is committed to supporting our international populations and ensuring students and employees feel safe, secure and informed.

Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs A. Scott Weber and Vice Provost for International Education Nojin Kwak provided an update to the campus community on immigration issues and resources on Tuesday.

International students at the university have been encouraged to contact UB ISS with any questions or specific concerns. Additionally, the university has shared resources with the broader UB community to help alleviate and address concerns.

Note for news media: UB will not be releasing specific student names or details about any specific circumstances when and if they are known due to federal laws that protect the privacy rights of students and their personal and educational data.