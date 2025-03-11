Media Advisory: UB to host Science Exploration Day with local schools on March 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Hundreds of high school students from across Western New York will be on the University at Buffalo’s North Campus on Wednesday, March 19, for Science Exploration Day, a day-long program of workshops, lectures and laboratory tours.

When: 9 a.m-1 p.m. Wednesday, March 19

Where: 12 Capen Hall, UB North Campus

On-site contact: Sandra Small, PhD, senior manager, science education manager, UB Business and Entrepreneur Partnerships, 585-749-5158.

A total of 650 students are expected from Buffalo Public Schools (Research Lab High School, Performing Arts, Olmsted and others), East Aurora, The Gow School, Hamburg, Iroquois, Kenmore East, Lancaster, Mount Mercy, Perry, St. Mary’s School for the Deaf, St. Mary’s High School, Sweet Home, Tapestry Charter and West Seneca West.

Science Exploration Day brings scientists, engineers and health care professionals to campus to offer a glimpse of their worlds to the next generation of prospective scientists and citizens who will be asked to support science in the 21st century.

Presentations, tours and activities will be led by researchers from the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, and the College of Arts and Sciences at UB, as well as representatives from local organizations, including New York State Sea Grant, SUNY Erie, National Grid, AECOM, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center.

The seminars are designed for a hands-on, accessible experience on popular science topics and will include:

Robotics

Artificial intelligence

Working with budding yeast

Seeing facial mites

Touring UB chemistry, biology and engineering labs

Exploring fluorescent minerals

Exploring gross anatomy

Flower dissection to study evolutionary biology

Studying human genetics through a pedigree chart

Studying lake effect beyond winter snow

Founded nearly 30 years ago by the late Rod Doran, a professor emeritus in UB’s Graduate School of Education, Science Exploration Day promotes interest and thoughtful engagement in science and engineering fields among high school students.