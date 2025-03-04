Dance Innovators, Momix, Bring “Alice” to the UB Center for the Arts

The University at Buffalo Center for the Arts (UBCFA) presents the whimsical production, MOMIX: Alice for one night only on April 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. Hailed as “a triumph of imagination, illusions and special effects” (The Wonderful World of Dance), tickets are on sale now and available online at ubcfa.org, Ticketmaster or in person at the UBCFA Ticket Office.

Known internationally for choreographing work of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty, MOMIX is a company of dancer-illusionists under the direction of Moses Pendleton. With nothing more than light, shadow, props and the human body, MOMIX has astonished audiences on five continents for more than 40 years.

Seamlessly blending illusion, acrobatics, magic and whimsy, MOMIX sends audiences flying down the rabbit hole in Moses Pendleton’s newest creation, ”Alice”, inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic “Alice in Wonderland.” As Alice’s body grows and shrinks and grows again, Pendleton’s dancers extend themselves by means of props, ropes and other dancers.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity to experience dance as you’ve never seen before,” says Jamie Enser, UBCFA’s executive director. Our theater is uniquely equipped to present a company like Momix and we’re excited to add it to our 30th anniversary season.”

Join this dazzling company on a mind-bending adventure, as Alice encounters time-honored characters including the undulating Caterpillar, a lobster quadrille, frenzied White Rabbits, a mad Queen of Hearts and a variety of other surprises. Filled with visual splendor and startling creative movement, “Alice” reveals that nothing in MOMIX’s world is as it seems!

Tickets are $44, $54 and $69. Recommended for ages 8+, $15 student tickets are available at the UBCFA ticket office (ID required). Group ticket savings are also available for 10 or more. For ticket information call 716-645-2787 or ubcfatickets@buffalo.edu. The UBCFA ticket office is open Tuesday through Friday from noon–6 p.m.

For performance information, contact Jamie Enser at 716-645-6254 or jenser@buffalo.edu.

Explore the full list of events and exhibitions coming up this spring on ubcfa.org.