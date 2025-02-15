UB statement regarding its position on cuts to federally funded research

Release Date: February 15, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Regarding the National Institutes of Health plan to significantly cut indirect cost reimbursement for grant-funded research, the University at Buffalo firmly believes that cuts to federally-funded medical research will negatively affect Western New Yorkers of all ages who benefit from UB research focused on developing new treatments for a wide range of diseases and conditions, including multiple sclerosis, diabetes, cancer and pediatric obesity.
To be perfectly clear, UB’s position on this matter is non-political and non-partisan. It should not be understood to be anything but a demonstration of support for federally-funded, life-saving medical research.
More information about the impact of NIH cuts on UB research is available here.
