UB statement regarding its position on cuts to federally funded research

Release Date: February 15, 2025

Print

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Regarding the National Institutes of Health plan to significantly cut indirect cost reimbursement for grant-funded research, the University at Buffalo firmly believes that cuts to federally-funded medical research will negatively affect Western New Yorkers of all ages who benefit from UB research focused on developing new treatments for a wide range of diseases and conditions, including multiple sclerosis, diabetes, cancer and pediatric obesity. 

To be perfectly clear, UB’s position on this matter is non-political and non-partisan. It should not be understood to be anything but a demonstration of support for federally-funded, life-saving medical research.    

More information about the impact of NIH cuts on UB research is available here.

Media Contact Information

Media Relations (University Communications)
330 Crofts Hall (North Campus)
Buffalo, NY 14260-7015
Tel: 716-645-6969
ub-news@buffalo.edu