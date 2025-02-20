UB enters multinational partnership for cannabinoid research and development

Health researchers working with DENT Neurologic Institute, Jamaica pharmaceutical company to increase global clinical research

Buffalo, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo’s Center for Integrated Global Biomedical Sciences (CIGBS) is partnering with Pure Jamaican/Seven-10 Pharmaceuticals and DENT Neurologic Institute in Western New York to research safe and therapeutic uses of cannabinoids — the substances found in the cannabis plant, such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).

This new scientific initiative creates a hub of pharmaceutical research in Kingston and Montego Bay, Jamaica, and builds on the established global cannabinoids research program led by Gene Morse, PharmD, director of the CIGBS, co-director of the SUNY Global Health Institute, and SUNY Distinguished Professor in the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

The work will include Buffalo-based pharmacology laboratory research and clinical trial design, study guidance and enrollment, depending on the stage of drug development, in the United States, Jamaica and Brazil.

“Cannabinoid research requires a consistent drug product, and it’s mandatory for research integrity,” Morse said. “This collaboration establishes a framework for creating multinational clinical trials paired with a consistent supply of novel pharmaceutical-grade botanical medicines produced in a GMP (good manufacturing practices)-certified facility in Jamaica.”

When a facility is GMP-compliant, its manufacturing processes are clearly defined, controlled, and validated to produce consistent, high-quality products.

The CIGBS, which includes UB researchers in pharmacy, dentistry, public health, chemistry, informatics and medicine, will create drug assays that can measure cannabinoids and how they are metabolized in both animals and humans. Blood samples from these animal and human studies help the researchers understand how the cannabinoids are absorbed, distributed and eliminated. This data is then used to determine the proper therapeutic dosing regimens.

“Although cannabinoids are available for prescription and non-prescription use, research is needed to determine how to use them safely and effectively,” Morse said. “Clinical research is ongoing in the management of chronic non-cancer pain, opioid use disorders, anxiety, seizures, nausea and vomiting relate to chemotherapy, post-traumatic stress disorder, multiple sclerosis and sleep problems.”

“At a time when more than half of the states in the country have legalized marijuana, and many people use CBD to treat a number of health issues, it’s crucial that we work to develop the safest therapeutic models of these drugs,” Morse added. “We are excited to work with the Pure Jamaican, Seven-10 and DENT teams to deliver major changes in global health and contribute to sustainable business development in low- and middle-income countries.”

The research will help build academic infrastructures in Western New York, Jamaica and Brazil, provide mentoring opportunities for UB researchers and help stimulate economic impact.

“Seven-10 Pharmaceuticals, which is part of the Pure Jamaican group of companies, has an outstanding team of scientists and has established itself as a leader,” Morse noted.

“They are not only making strides in the production of pharma-grade cannabinoid medicines, but also in the export of products containing THC into the United States, Brazil and other major markets.”

Scott Cathcart, CEO of Pure Jamaican and Seven-10 Pharmaceuticals, said, “We are thrilled to partner with the Dent Neurologic Institute and the CIGBS, each of which is a highly respected leader in cannabinoid sciences research. Together, we will help accelerate multinational research to support therapeutic use of new plant-based medicines and innovative consumer products.”

The collaboration also will enhance programs that the CIGBS has developed in conjunction with DENT, along with the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus in Jamaica, and the University of Zimbabwe Center of Excellence in Pharmaceutical Innovation.

“The DENT Neurologic Institute provides a unique ecosystem for pioneering research in cannabinoid pharmacotherapy, offering the infrastructure and expertise to conduct studies ranging from healthy volunteer trials to targeted therapeutic protocols,” said Laszlo Mechtler, MD, chief medical officer of DENT Neurologic Institute and medical director of its Cannabis Clinic and Research Center. “With decades of experience, we ensure a safe and effective framework for advancing cannabinoid-based treatments and engaging our community in groundbreaking research.”

He noted that the expanded partnership marks a significant milestone in DENT’s mission to legitimize cannabinoid-based therapies not only in Western New York and the U.S. but internationally.

“Home to the largest cannabis treatment and research program of its kind, we offer unparalleled insights into the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids,” Mechtler added. “Our successful track record, including multiple research initiatives with CIGBS, reinforces the strength of this collaboration. We look forward to expanding our partnership, further advancing scientific discovery and shaping the future of cannabinoid-based medicine.”

The multidisciplinary team also includes Chris Ralyea Jr., MBA, director of cannabis research at the Dent Neurologic Institute; Jeffrey C. Lombardo, PharmD, program coordinator for global cannabinoid sciences at CIGBS; Ellen Grizzle, PhD, chief of regulatory and compliance, Seven-10 and former dean of health sciences at the University of Technology, Jamaica; Donald Land, PhD, chief scientific consultant at Seven-10 and professor of chemistry, forensic science and biotechnology at the University of California, Davis; John F. Lindo, PhD, deputy director for research at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus; and Charles Maponga, PharmD, director of the International Pharmacology Specialty Laboratory at the University of Zimbabwe and CEO of the Health Galaxy Park in Harare, Zimbabwe.

About the CIGBS — The UB Center for Integrated Global Biomedical Sciences is an international hub and incubator for innovation that brings together scientific disciplines in a nontraditional approach to build capacity to address regional as well as global challenges. It uses education, training and research to promote novel discovery, maximize technology and foster translation. It also works with international partners to address global health challenges, recognizing the important connections between health and sustainable economic development.

About the DENT Neurologic Institute – Founded in 1963, DENT Neurologic Institute is the largest outpatient neurology practice in the United States and a global leader in neurological care. With more than 100 providers across 26 sub-specialty clinics and four locations, DENT delivers expert treatment for a wide range of neurological conditions, including specialized centers of excellence in headache, multiple sclerosis, memory disorders and vertigo. Treating nearly 1,400 patients daily and more than 330,000 annually DENT remains at the forefront of patient-centered care, innovation and research.

About Seven-10 Pharmaceuticals and Pure Jamaican – The Pure Jamaican group of companies, including Seven-10 Pharmaceuticals, was founded to bring Jamaican cannabis, psilocybin and other botanical medicines to the world as pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). With the goal of helping to improve global human health, the companies work with leading universities, researchers, physicians and patients around the world to deliver health, happiness and natural relief.