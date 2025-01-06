These 11 genes may help us better understand forever chemicals’ effects on the brain

A study led by the labs of University at Buffalo chemistry professors G. Ekin Atilla-Gokcumen and Diana Aga has uncovered some molecular clues about the neurotoxic effects of per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances, better known as forever chemicals. Photo: Meredith Forrest Kulwicki/University at Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS) earn their “forever chemical” moniker by persisting in water, soil and even the human brain.

This unique ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and accumulate in brain tissue makes PFAS particularly concerning, but the underlying mechanism of their neurotoxicity needs to be studied further.

To that end, a new study by University at Buffalo researchers has identified 11 genes that may hold the key to understanding the brain's response to these pervasive chemicals commonly found in everyday items.

These genes, some involved in processes vital for neuronal health, were found to be consistently affected by PFAS exposure, either expressing more or less, regardless of the type of PFAS tested. For example, all compounds caused a gene key for neuronal cell survival to express less, and another gene linked to neuronal cell death to express more.

“Our findings indicate these genes may be markers to detect and monitor PFAS-induced neurotoxicity in the future,” says lead co-corresponding author G. Ekin Atilla-Gokcumen, PhD, Dr. Marjorie E. Winkler Distinguished Professor in the Department of Chemistry, within the UB College of Arts and Sciences.

Still, the study, published in the Dec. 18 issue of ACS Chemical Neuroscience, found hundreds more genes whose expression changed in different directions based on the compound tested. Plus, there was no correlation between the level at which PFAS accumulates in a cell and the extent to which it causes differential gene expression.

Taken together, this suggests that distinct molecular structures within each type of PFAS drives changes in gene expression.

“PFAS, despite sharing certain chemical characteristics, come in different shapes and sizes, leading to variability in their biological effects. Thus, knowledge on how our own biology reacts to the different types of PFAS is of major biomedical relevance,” says the study’s co-corresponding author, Diana Aga, PhD, SUNY Distinguished Professor and Henry M. Woodburn Chair in the Department of Chemistry, and director of the UB RENEW Institute.

“Depending on their chain length or headgroup, PFAS can have very different effects on cells,” Atilla-Gokcumen adds. “We should not be viewing them as one large class of compounds, but really as compounds that we need to investigate individually.”

Other authors include Omer Gokcumen, PhD, professor in the Department of Biological Sciences. The study was supported by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).