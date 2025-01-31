Seth Gilbertson appointed UB’s chief campus counsel

“This appointment marks a homecoming of sorts for Seth, who served 15 years with the SUNY Office of General Counsel, most recently as senior counsel. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Seth F. Gilbertson, a recognized leader in the field of higher education law with expertise in international programs, disability law and artificial intelligence, has been appointed the University at Buffalo’s chief campus counsel.

He will lead UB’s Office of General Counsel, which provides comprehensive legal services to support UB.

The appointment, which UB President Satish K. Tripathi announced on Friday, is effective Feb. 3. It follows a national search.

“This appointment marks a homecoming of sorts for Seth, who served 15 years with the SUNY Office of General Counsel, most recently as senior counsel,” Tripathi said. “During his tenure with SUNY, Seth amassed wide-ranging expertise in higher education law, serving as the labor and student affairs counsel for UB and SUNY’s other Western New York campuses.

“Handling virtually every type of legal matter facing major public research universities, he advised and represented SUNY and its campuses on issues ranging from complex transactional ventures and administrative hearings/investigations to regulatory and policy guidance.”

Gilbertson joined the law firm of Bond, Schoeneck & King upon leaving SUNY in 2022. While there, he expanded and diversified his expertise as deputy chair of the firm’s higher education group. In this capacity, he focused primarily on student and employment matters for higher education institutions, including members of the Association of American Universities and R1: Doctoral Universities. He was named a partner of the firm last year.

He earned a BA from Saginaw Valley State University and a JD from Albany Law School.

“Having built my career as a higher education lawyer with the SUNY Office of General Counsel, it is a great honor to return to those roots by serving and supporting the faculty, staff and leadership of New York’s flagship institution,” Gilbertson said. “It is, in every respect, the realization of my career-long dream.”

Gilbertson resides in Williamsville with his wife, Nina Strollo, MD, and son Cain Gilbertson.

Tripathi thanked James L. Jarvis Jr., who is retiring Feb. 14 after serving as chief campus counsel since 2022. Jarvis also served as senior counsel with the SUNY Office of General Counsel and, before that, associate vice president for human resources and director of employee relations at UB.