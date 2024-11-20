UB engineers awarded $3 million to create new industrial membranes

Students from Miao Yu's lab are helping to develop cost-effective, solvent- and heat-resistant membranes for industrial use. Credit: Onion Studio.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A University at Buffalo-led research team has been awarded $3 million to develop new membrane technology that could greatly reduce the amount of energy needed to produce pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food and other products.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, the membranes could ultimately reduce production costs and greenhouse gas emissions, which could make everyday goods more affordable and lessen their environmental impact.

“The main objective of our work is to develop cost-effective solvent- and heat-resistant membranes that can withstand the harsh industrial conditions associated with creating many common products,” says the grant’s principal investigator Miao Yu, PhD, SUNY Empire Innovation Professor in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering in the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Yu, a core faculty member in the UB RENEW Institute, will work with students and three companies: GTI Energy of Des Plaines, Illinois; Marquis Energy of Hennepin, Illinois; and Media and Process Technology Inc. of Harmar, Pennsylvania.

Lower-cost, eco-friendly alternative to industry standard

To create ingredients used in medicine, food, chemicals and other products, industry regularly uses energy-intensive processes, such as distillation and crystallization.

These processes, which often require an extraordinary amount of heat, change the composition of raw materials and unlock molecules needed for commercial products. An example of this is soybean oil processing, which requires several steps including heating the beans up to 190 degrees Fahrenheit, to properly extract the oil.

With rising energy costs and concerns about climate change-inducing greenhouse gases, industry is working to supplant these processes with lower-cost and eco-friendly alternatives.

Membranes are attractive because they can separate molecules without heat, complex chemical solvents and other time-consuming and costly steps. Unfortunately, most are made from plastics that easily degrade, making them impractical.

That’s where Yu and his collaborators come in. They are creating new, sturdier membranes –made of titanium oxide and carbon – that can withstand harsh industrial separation processes.