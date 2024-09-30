UB researcher co-founds data/AI-driven software venture to revolutionize companies’ materials usage

“Our products hone in on the hidden connections within disparate data, and help businesses make informed decisions that detect anomalies and streamline processes, improving companies’ bottom lines. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Companies face unprecedented challenges in the current economy: rising costs, directives to minimize waste and toxicity, and difficulty with leveraging data to effectively inform operations — despite having access to more data via artificial intelligence.

materialsIN, co-founded by University at Buffalo faculty member Krishna Rajan, an expert in materials science and informatics, tackles these issues head-on with an AI/machine learning-powered software platform that transforms materials discovery, streamlines production and drives sustainability.

A unique edge in AI and data management

materialsIN’s first three flagship products in development draw from the venture’s core methodology:

materials INspect: a real-time anomaly-detection product that aims to accelerate materials inspection and drive more accurate diagnostics;

materials Pro-Opt: a product that identifies, and improves upon, factors that impact product quality, and optimizes processes in real-time, aimed at improving manufacturing efficiency;

materials INsight: a product that fast-tracks the discovery of better, more sustainable materials, designed to enhance product performance and reduce costs.

According to its founders, materialsIN is differentiated due to its novel, proprietary approach to data, which they say has attracted significant interest from companies struggling to harness the power of AI effectively. From there, materialsIN overlays its materials science solution.



“Many companies are hesitant about AI because it can create as many problems as it solves, particularly in the amount of data generated," says Rajan, ScD, Erich Bloch Chair in the UB Department of Materials Design and Innovation. “Our products hone in on the hidden connections within disparate data, and help businesses make informed decisions that detect anomalies and streamline processes, improving companies’ bottom lines.”



Rajan is also a SUNY Empire Innovation Professor, and a SUNY Distinguished Professor.



Founding at UB, strategic partnerships and market expansion



Leveraging Rajan's 40 years of expertise in materials science and informatics, materialsIN harnesses the power of AI and machine learning to deliver practical, data-driven solutions to its customers. Founded four years ago with E. Frits Abell — a seasoned entrepreneur with significant experience building startups in New York, Boston, and Buffalo — materialsIN is rolling out its fully integrated platform, which is poised to lead a new era in green manufacturing and AI-driven materials innovation.



materialsIN is already engaged with a wide array of companies, from Fortune 500 to small manufacturers, via partnerships in key industries, such as semiconductors, oil and gas, and electric vehicle batteries.



“These collaborations drive deeper market penetration and are catalysts to scale our solutions across industries that are increasingly reliant on data-driven innovation,” says Abell.



With a fully operational platform, materialsIN is scaling rapidly to meet growing demand. The company will raise funds in the future to expand its team, boost customer acquisition and enhance its product suite, founders say.



"We're not just riding the wave of AI and quantum computing buzzwords," says Abell. "There’s real substance behind our work, and we’re excited to show industries how materialsIN can help them innovate and thrive."



With the recent announcement of Empire AI’s home on UB’s campus, materialsIN leaders are excited about the synergy between the supercomputing center and the company’s plans.



“materialsIN is an applied AI company that leverages database infrastructure with advanced data processing,” says Abell. “With Empire AI being located here in Buffalo, I think we’re in a competitive position to solve complex engineering and materials challenges across multiple industries.”



materialsIN is also engaged with various offices at UB, including a recently-executed license through the Technology Transfer office, as well as a START-UP NY agreement, which will help the company establish a physical presence in Buffalo and New York City.

