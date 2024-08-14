UB-affiliated startup partners with Barbie to celebrate inclusivity

The Barbie x Aille Design collection includes a classic T-shirt in iconic Barbie pink, for both adults and children. Photo courtesy of Aille Design

In addition to work with Mattel, Braille clothing line Aille Design receives $100,000 from UB Cultivator

"It was an opportunity to create fashion that could increase independence and empower an entire community that’s been completely overlooked and misrepresented.”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo’s Cultivator startup program just invested $100,000 in Aille Design, a Buffalo-based braille clothing startup that has partnered with Mattel on a Barbie collection celebrating inclusivity.

The clothing collection includes several pieces of Aille (pronounced “eye”) Design’s fully legible braille beadwork on various ready-to-wear garments.

“The braille ranges from physical descriptions to empowering statements and is designed so that the braille is the focal point of each piece,” explained Alexa Jovanovic, CEO of Aille Design. “We use high-quality Swarovski pearl beads and ensure the braille is easy to read and the garments are both machine washable and stylish.”

Aille Design’s collaboration with Mattel coincided with the July 23 launch of a blind Barbie on the iconic doll’s Fashionistas line.

“Championing inclusivity is not only crucial for the evolution of Barbie, but it’s also pivotal for all kids to feel reflected in and celebrated by the brand,” said Jennifer Gileno, head of licensing, Mattel Canada. “Partnering with Aille Design to showcase the brand’s unique braille beadwork offers inclusive fashion for everyone, something we’re so proud to celebrate.”

The Aille Design collection features Barbie’s original black and white chevron pattern on a slip dress, a black neck scarf and a classic T-shirt in iconic Barbie pink, for both adults and children, each featuring the startup’s signature braille beadwork made with Swarovski pearls.

“When we got the email from Mattel in March 2023 asking us to collaborate, we thought it was spam,” Jovanovic said with a laugh. “This step was exciting and life-changing, not only for our small business but also for so many people with disabilities who are overlooked by the fashion industry.”

Beads provide inspiration for Aille Design

Jovanovic, a native of Niagara Falls, Ontario, said her “aha” moment for Aille Design came while shopping for a jacket. As she was examining one with beads, she recognized the similarity to braille.

“I instantly imagined all of the beads being rearranged to create functional messages in braille that were fully legible and described the item’s color, textile, fit and care content,” she said. “It was an opportunity to create fashion that could increase independence and empower an entire community that’s been completely overlooked and misrepresented.”

She began creating braille fashion for her capstone project as a fashion communication student at Ryerson University (now Toronto Metropolitan University).

“The blind women I was working with encouraged me to develop the project into a business,” Jovanovic said.

She took their advice to heart and started the e-commerce company in 2020. Initially, it was a side hustle with her husband, Jake Walsh, a 2020 graduate of the UB School of Management. Two years into it, the couple quit their day jobs and made Aille Design their full-time business.

“While Alexa handles the design, the branding and is the face of the company, I take care of the behind-the-scenes work like bookkeeping, legal filings and inventory,” Walsh said.

The company now has a team of sighted and non-sighted individuals who work as fashion stylists, braille readers and disability advocates.