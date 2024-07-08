Connor named vice provost for enrollment management

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Christopher Connor, a nationally recognized expert in higher education enrollment management, has been named vice provost for enrollment management at the University at Buffalo.

Effective immediately, the announcement was made Monday by A. Scott Weber, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.

Connor had been serving in the role in an acting/interim capacity since November. Before that, he was senior assistant dean for enrollment management in the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS). During his career at UB, Connor has served in a variety of roles in graduate enrollment management services and undergraduate admissions.

“With over 20 years of experience in higher education at UB, Mr. Connor has served in leadership roles at the undergraduate and graduate levels, working closely with international and domestic students from both institutional and academic unit perspectives,” Weber said in his announcement to the campus community.

Connor is the recipient of numerous awards, including the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service in 2019. Most recently, he was awarded the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) USA Best Practices Award in International Enrollment Management, and the UB SEAS Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Award.

“UB is truly unique and has so much potential for enrollment opportunities at the undergraduate, graduate and professional levels that we need to unlock. I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated faculty, staff and university leaders to develop a comprehensive strategic enrollment plan that helps UB attract the best and brightest students from New York State, the U.S., and across the globe,” said Connor.

As senior assistant dean for enrollment management in SEAS, the school experienced a 77% increase in enrollment to record levels, including a 74% increase in international student enrollment and historical increases in diversity. During his tenure, the school also developed numerous interdisciplinary professional science master’s degrees closely aligned with employment market demand, which grew to 1,129 student enrollments in five years.

Connor is involved with many professional higher education-focused organizations. He serves as a member of the IELTS Higher Education Advisory Council and the Educational Testing Service Research Advisory Board, and as a mentor and trainer to the European Association for International Education.

Connor holds a master’s degree in education and a bachelor’s degree in communication and psychology, both from UB.

Connor and his family reside in Pendleton, New York. Connor’s wife, Angela, is a UB School of Law graduate. They have two children, Nolan, 16, and Ashlyn, 13.

“As a UB graduate who began my journey as a student here 31 years ago, I am excited about this opportunity to lead the university in developing and executing enrollment strategies that align with our top 25 goals and aspirations,” he said.