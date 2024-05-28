Heath Tuttle named UB’s vice president and chief information officer

“Heath has a demonstrated record of aligning diverse technology objectives into a cohesive vision focused on digital transformation, operational excellence, collaboration and accessibility. ”

Tuttle succeeds J. Brice Bible, who stepped down to take on the same role at the University of South Carolina in February. Since that time, E. Bruce Pitman, professor in the Department of Materials Design and Innovation, has been serving in the position on an interim basis.

“A strategic leader with extensive experience in higher education IT, Heath has a demonstrated record of aligning diverse technology objectives into a cohesive vision focused on digital transformation, operational excellence, collaboration and accessibility. I am confident that he will provide exemplary leadership that builds upon our robust technology environment, elevates our IT practices and advances our university priorities and goals,” Tripathi said.

UB President Satish K. Tripathi made the announcement today following an extensive national search launched in January. The appointment is effective Aug. 1.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Heath V. Tuttle, associate vice president for information technology for the University of Nebraska system and chief information officer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, has been appointed vice president and chief information officer at the University at Buffalo.

The vice president and CIO position plays a critical role in advancing UB’s research and education mission and its global prominence as a forward-leaning university that delivers a well-aligned, innovative and robust technology environment.

“I am thrilled to join the University at Buffalo as the new vice president and chief information officer,” Tuttle said. “I look forward to collaborating with UB’s talented senior leadership team, IT teams, students, faculty, and staff.

“Together, we will drive innovation and elevate our technology infrastructure, ensuring it is accessible and inclusive for all. By leveraging strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technologies, we will advance the university’s mission and foster a dynamic, transformational technology ecosystem that empowers every member of our community.”

Tuttle is an alumnus of the University of Nebraska system who joined UNL professionally in 2003. In his current role, which he began in 2019, Tuttle provides strategic leadership for campus and system-wide IT processes, and manages a $54 million budget.

He led the University of Nebraska system’s Digital Transformation initiative, which resulted in more effective and efficient teaching and learning technologies, processes and support, and improved business and operational processes. He has also led initiatives on improving diversity, equity and inclusion in IT at UNL.

Tuttle has also been involved with developing UNL’s use of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, leading AI initiatives in collaboration with students, faculty and staff.

In his previous role from 2016-19 as UNL’s assistant vice chancellor for information technology, Tuttle led the university’s transition of cloud-based learning systems, implemented a campus-wide student email system and guided the remodeling and technology upgrades in 150 general purpose classrooms.

His other UNL roles have included interim director of institutional effectiveness and analytics, director and assistant director of academic technologies, coordinator of the Technology Transforming Teaching initiative and instructional technology specialist. He started his career as a teacher in both high school and college before transitioning into IT.

Tuttle is also a courtesy assistant professor of practice in UNL’s College of Education and Human Sciences, teaching higher education leadership and strategic planning courses.

Tuttle received a doctorate in instructional technology and online learning from UNL in 2012. He received a master’s degree in organizational communication from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 2000 and a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Chadron State College in 1995.

He is board president-elect of the Unizin Corporation and a board member of the Great Plains Network. He is a member of the National Communication Association, the Central States Communication Association and EDUCAUSE. He served as a member of the Big Ten Academic Alliance Learning Technology Leaders from 2012-19, including two years as chair.