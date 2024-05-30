Media Advisory: Leaders from IBM, M&T Bank, Moog, other companies to discuss AI and industry

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo chat series exploring artificial intelligence’s evolving role in society will continue Friday morning as business leaders discuss how they are utilizing the technology.

The event, titled “Exploring the Future of AI for Maximum Industry Impact,” will feature officials from IBM, Linde, Rich Products, Moog and M&T Bank, as well as UB leadership.

Where: UB’s Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics and Life Sciences, 701 Ellicott St., on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

Schedule:

9-9:30 a.m. – AI research demonstrations involving biomedical engineering, climate change and materials science.

9:30-10:30 a.m. – Keynote address by Darío Gil, senior vice president at IBM and director of IBM Research. Gil leads more than 3,000 researchers in hybrid cloud, AI, semiconductors, quantum computing, exploratory science and other fields.

10:30-11:30 a.m. – Panel discussion moderated by Kemper Lewis, dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. In addition to Gil, other panelists include:

Allison Brashear, vice president for health sciences and dean of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Jose Pinto, director of Linde’s Americas Digital Team.

Mihir Rajopadhye, chief data and analytics officers at Rich Products.

George Small, chief technology officer at Moog.

Chris Tolomeo, senior vice president, head of banking services at M&T.

Noon to 12:30 p.m. – AI research demonstrations involving, pharmaceutical science, computer science and engineering, and other fields.

Background: The UB | AI Chat Series began last fall. It has included discussions with SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr., National Science Foundation Director Sethuraman Panchanathan and others.

It comes as UB plays as increasingly larger role – regionally, nationally and globally – pursuing AI for the social good. That includes being home to Empire AI, a $400 million statewide consortium and supercomputing center to be located on UB’s North Campus. Empire AI includes SUNY, CUNY, private colleges and universities, and private foundations.