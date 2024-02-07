UB School of Nursing ranked No. 1 nationwide for online bachelor’s programs; engineering management rises among top 20

The School of Nursing jumped 24 spots from last year to claim the top position nationwide. Photo: Douglas Levere

The rankings, from U.S. News & World Report, showcase the value of these inventive educational offerings

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo School of Nursing’s online bachelor’s degree program is ranked No. 1 nationwide, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Online Programs rankings.

The rankings, which evaluate online academic programs offered by U.S. schools, were released today.

The School of Nursing’s RN to BS program was evaluated among 339 online bachelor’s degree programs, regardless of discipline. It leapt to No. 1 after ranking 25th last year, and No. 39 in 2022.

“Earning this prestigious No. 1 ranking underscores our steadfast commitment to excellence, the unwavering dedication of our faculty, the perseverance of committed students and the enduring impact of quality education in shaping the future of nursing,” says Annette Wysocki, dean of UB’s School of Nursing. “Attaining a bachelor’s degree as a registered nurse holds profound benefits for both nurses and their patients and lowers the odds of hospital mortality by 25%.”

She adds: “A bachelor of science degree in nursing not only elevates clinical proficiency, but also cultivates critical thinking skills to accurately evaluate physiologic parameters for action and develops leadership capabilities, ensuring our graduates are adept at navigating the complexities of health care. It fills me with immense pride to offer registered nurses the highest quality academic programming as they continue their professional journey.”

To rank online bachelor’s programs, U.S. News considered four categories: engagement, services and technologies, faculty credentials and training, and peer assessment.

Elsewhere in the rankings, the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences’ engineering management program ranked No. 19 among 109 programs in U.S. News’ best online master’s in engineering programs.

The program was No. 29 last year, and No. 49 in 2022.

“We are deeply honored by the national recognition of our engineering management program as one of the nation’s best. The program’s remarkable ascent, now into the top 20, is a testament to both the dedication and ingenuity of our exceptional faculty and staff and the commitment of our outstanding students,” says Kemper E. Lewis, dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Led by Cecilia Martinez Leon, associate professor of teaching in the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, the program is designed for engineers who want to build upon their skill set to more effectively take leadership roles in their organizations and industries.

To rank the master’s in engineering programs, U.S. News considered five categories: engagement, faculty credentials and training, peer assessment, services and technologies, and student excellence.