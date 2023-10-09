Synthetic molecules can ‘ferry’ mucus-clearing ions blocked by cystic fibrosis

Bing Gong, UB Distinguished Professor in the Department of Chemistry, led a research team that developed molecules than can bind to and carry chloride ions out of cells. They could one day be used as a treatment for cystic fibrosis. Photo: Meredith Forrest Kulwicki/University at Buffalo

Developed by UB researchers, synthetic anion binders could one day help treat chronic lung disease

“Developing new treatments for cystic fibrosis treatment remains a crucial effort. Our research in anion and cation binding can apply to not only cystic fibrosis, but a host of other channel diseases caused by defective ion channels. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A University at Buffalo-led research team has developed molecules that could help unclog thick, sticky mucus from the lungs of people suffering from cystic fibrosis.

The chronic disease is caused by a defective protein channel that prevents chloride ions from leaving cells and creating the watery conditions necessary to clear mucus. Researchers’ synthetic molecules offer something of a detour by binding to ions and carrying them through the cell membrane.

This binding increased a liquid layer vital for mucus clearance in cystic fibrosis cells by 50%, according to a study published today (Oct. 9) in Nature Chemistry.

“We found that these molecules can serve as an effective ferry to transport chloride across the cell and therefore restore the level of airway surface liquid, or ASL, to essentially that of a normal cell,” says the study’s lead author, Bing Gong, PhD, UB Distinguished Professor in the Department of Chemistry, within the College of Arts and Sciences. “One day, they could be leveraged into a drug that treats cystic fibrosis, a very painful and unpleasant disease.”

The inability to clear mucus makes breathing difficult and risk of infection high for the nearly 40,000 Americans living with cystic fibrous. It is one of the most common fatal genetic diseases in the United States.

“It is exciting when scientific discoveries can be applied in ways that will potentially improve the health and well-being of people with complex conditions like cystic fibrosis that have limited treatment options,” says co-author Daniel Miller, a UB PhD graduate who is now assistant professor of chemistry at Hofstra University.

Other co-authors from the Department of Chemistry include Thomas Szyperski, PhD, UB Distinguished Professor; Eva Zurek, PhD, professor; Yulong Zhong, PhD, research assistant professor; as well as PhD graduates Ruikai Cao, Robert Rossdeutcher and Thomas Sobiech. Additional co-authors represent Shanghai Jiao Tong University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The work was supported by the National Science Foundation.