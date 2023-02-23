Statement from the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo is committed to optimizing the training of our residents and fellows. These physicians inspire us every day with their dedication, compassion and clinical skills.



At all times, the graduate medical education programs at UB strive to optimize the outcomes for our patients, their families and our communities, at the same time optimizing the clinical learning environment for the benefit of our residents and fellows.

This week we are joining with the Gold Humanism Honor Society and our hospital partners to celebrate “Thank a Resident Week” and leadership of the Jacobs School extends a heartfelt thanks to our residents and fellows in these most-challenging of times.



We are aware of the organization efforts of our residents, fellows, and interns – the latest in a growing number of graduate medical education unionization efforts taking place across the country. We are highly appreciative of the talents and work of our trainees and have worked diligently with them on recent salary increases, including collaboratively advocating for them to receive the state’s health care worker bonus. We look forward to continuing to work with our trainees to ensure they have a first-class learning environment and are compensated fairly and competitively.

The salaries posted online do not reflect the vastly different benefit packages offered at the different upstate institutions. Currently, UB residents/fellows do not have payroll deductions for cost-sharing. For example, and unlike the other institutions, health benefits are paid in full by UB. When accounting for the differences in benefits, the UB compensation package is much closer to our colleagues across the state. However, all UB residents and fellows received a 3% pay raise on Jan. 1 and will receive another 3% raise on July 1. These sequential pay raises were negotiated in lieu of the previously negotiated 2% overall raise.

In national and internal surveys, UB residents and fellows do not identify worrisome concerns about working conditions such as patient safety issues or lack of personal protective equipment.