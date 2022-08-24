UB pharmacy scholars Nicholas Fusco and Gina Prescott named ACCP Fellows

Gina Prescott (left), clinical associate professor in the UB Department of Pharmacy Practice; and Nicholas Fusco (right), clinical associate professor and vice chair of the UB Department of Pharmacy Practice.

By Samantha Rzeszut and Marcene Robinson

BUFFALO, N.Y. – University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences faculty members Nicholas Fusco and Gina Prescott have been named fellows of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy (ACCP).

Fellowship in the ACCP recognizes excellence in the practice and science of clinical pharmacy and is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to ACCP.

Fusco, PharmD, clinical associate professor and vice chair of the Department of Pharmacy Practice, has been a member of ACCP since 2010. His scholarship focuses on the areas of pediatric infectious diseases and interprofessional education and he teaches in acute care pediatrics.

Prescott, PharmD, clinical associate professor of pharmacy practice, became an ACCP member in 2003. Her teaching and scholarship are dedicated to global health, refugee health, and underserved patient care and education.

“Fellowship in the ACCP is the highest honor this organization can bestow on its members,” says William Prescott Jr., PharmD, chair and clinical professor of the Department of Pharmacy Practice. “Dr. Prescott and Dr. Fusco have established national prominence in global health and pediatrics, respectively, and this is recognition of that. They are exceptional clinicians, researchers and educators, and our school is very fortunate to have them both on our faculty.”

About Nicholas Fusco

A UB faculty member since 2013, Fusco is the director for the Office of Experiential Education and the director of interprofessional education for the UB School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, as well as a key member of the UB Interprofessional Education and Collaborative Practice leadership team.

Fusco has published numerous journal articles in the areas of teaching and learning, and has presented across the nation on interprofessional education, simulated learning and precepting (clinical supervision and instruction). He also received the 2020 Emerging Teaching Scholar Award from the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy.

“The [ACCP] seeks to advance pharmacy through practice and research, and to be recognized as demonstrating excellence in those areas is a tremendous honor,” says Fusco. “It’s a wonderful recognition, both individually and for our school. It symbolizes the good work that’s being done here, and moving forward will help connect us with others that are also seeking to achieve excellence in the areas of practice and research.”

He received a doctor of pharmacy degree from UB.

About Gina Prescott

Prescott, who joined the UB School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in 2004, is the global health outreach coordinator for the school. Through the role, she coordinates international student experiences and provides medical care and expertise with interprofessional teams in the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. She also developed and coordinates a refugee medication health literacy program.

She has published numerous journal articles and book chapters on global and refugee health and education, and has received numerous awards in recognition of her teaching.

“I am honored to be selected as an ACCP fellow for my commitment to advancing clinical pharmacy practice globally and through educational initiatives,” says Prescott. “I look forward to strengthening my commitment to health equity in pharmacy through ACCP initiatives.”

Prescott received a doctor of pharmacy degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy.