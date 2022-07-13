An Evening with Bruce Hornsby

University at Buffalo Center for the Arts on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Presale tickets on sale Thursday July 14 at 10 a.m. General tickets on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo Center for the Arts will present “An Evening With Bruce Hornsby” on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre, located at the Center for the Arts, North Campus.



Based out of Williamsburg, VA, Bruce Hornsby first rose to national prominence with "The Way It Is,” his 1986 Grammy-winning debut album with The Range. The title track became the most-played song on American radio in 1987 while Tupac Shakur's timeless song "Changes" builds on "The Way It Is" and set the stage for many subsequent versions of the track. In 1991 Hornsby collaborated with Bonnie Raitt, playing on her iconic hit "I Can't Make You Love Me." Additionally, Hornsby was a part-time member of the Grateful Dead from Sept. 1990 to March 1992, performing over 100 concerts in America and Europe.

The 13-time Grammy nominee has also solidified his status as a highly sought-after collaborator. Hornsby's own 23 albums have sold over 11 million copies worldwide, and he has appeared on over 100 records including releases with Bob Dylan, Don Henley, the Grateful Dead, Stevie Nicks, Ricky Skaggs, Bob Seger, Chaka Khan, Bon Iver, Brandon Flowers, Bonnie Raitt, Sting, Mavis Staples, Willie Nelson and more.



About Hornsby, Musician Guide has said, “Bruce Hornsby's illustrious career has included just about every type of success a musician can experience. He is known for his acoustic piano playing and honest lyrics intensified by his strong vocals. Hornsby's songs are real life stories about small-town people.”



His most recent studio album, 'Flicted, was released this past May.



Tickets for An Evening with Bruce Hornsby are $44, $49, $59 and go on sale to the general public Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. Venue presale tickets go on sale on Thursday, July 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, ubcfa.org or brucehornsby.com or at the Center for the Arts Box Office on Wednesdays from 12 - 5 p.m.



For more information call 716-645-2787 or ubcfatickets@buffalo.edu.



Bruce Hornsby's Website | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Spotify

