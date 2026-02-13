University at Buffalo Theatre and Dance Announces 2026 Spring Season

The 2025–2026 Production Season is dedicated to the memory of Professors Emeriti Saul Elkin and Vincent O’Neill, honoring their exceptional contributions to our academic and artistic community.

UB Theatre and Dance is sponsored in part by Fox Run at Orchard Park , celebrating its seventh year in support of the department.

Under the leadership of nationally acclaimed directors, choreographers and faculty artists, UB’s emerging student talent will present bold, original productions that both captivate and illuminate the human experience. The spring lineup will be staged at the UB Center for the Arts and the Katharine Cornell Theatre, located on the university’s North Campus.

“Krapp’s Last Tape” and “In The End of Times”

By Samuel Beckett and Alex Fawkes, respectively

Directed by Nasir Faulknor and Alex Fawkes, respectively, as part of our Student Directed Series

Feb. 13—14, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

UB Katharine Cornell Theatre

Tickets

In Beckett's critically acclaimed play “Krapp’s Last Tape,” an aging man, who lives a lonely and shabby existence in a darkened room, listens to a taped recording of himself as a young man.

The off-Broadway sensation, a tour-de-force for one actor, is the most affectionate portrait of a character that Beckett has ever done: an aging man who lives a lonely and shabby existence in a darkened room. At year's end, he takes out a bottle of wine, a banana and his tape recorder and he listens as his own voice from the past recounts the glories and hopes of his youth.

“A melancholy tone poem...Samuel Beckett’s 1958 assessment of a life from the vantage point of its weary end.” – The New York Times

“In The End of Times” by theatre student Alex Fawkes is a satirical play that explores the question of who “deserves to be saved” when the world is ending. It playfully parodies the religious notion that to be gay means an individual will inevitably be sent to hell after their life has ended, while incorporating silly elements such as aliens and a cult!

“Krapp’s Last Tape” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

www.concordtheatricals.com

Zodiaque Dance Company 51st Season Spring Concert

Co-Directed by Kerry Ring and Michael Deeb Weaver

Feb. 27—28, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

March 1, 2026 at 2 p.m.

Morning Program: Feb. 27, 2026 at 10 a.m.

UB Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre

Tickets

Founded in 1974, Zodiaque Dance Company (ZDC) is UB’s eminent pre-professional dance company presenting more than five decades of innovative, creative performances. In keeping with ZDC’s mission, the spring program will be a diverse array of dance styles, including modern, contemporary, jazz, ballet, tap and hip hop. Works will be created by a varied and accomplished group of choreographers including distinguished alums Roberto Villanueva and Bekka Bennett; faculty Michael Deeb Weaver, Chanon Judson, Emeritus Tom Ralabate and Kerry Ring; and local guests Ali Dietz and Ariana Dixie. The concert showcases collaborations with students in our Theatre Design/Technology program.

Special Experiences:

Morning Program (Feb. 27): Schools, senior centers and any community or social group are welcome to attend! Discounted tickets ($8) and backstage tours available.

Studio Night Out (Feb. 28): Local dance studios—10 tickets for $100 and your studio name on the big screen!

UB Dance Day (March 1): $35 ticket includes workshop for ages 14+, class, warm-up observation, Q&A and admission to the 2 p.m. show.

Group Sales for Morning Program: rjf3@buffalo.edu

UB Dance Day Info: kring2@buffalo.edu

Zodiaque Dance Company joyfully dedicates its 51st Season Spring Concert to the University at Buffalo

Women’s Club, in celebration of 80 remarkable years of service, leadership and unwavering commitment to the University and its vibrant community.

“Macbeth”

By William Shakespeare, adapted by Danielle Rosvally

Directed by Danielle Rosvally

March 5—7, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

March 8, 2026 at 2 p.m.

Morning Program: March 6, 2026 at 10 a.m.

UB Center for the Arts Drama Theatre

Tickets

In the spring of 2026, three college students in the U.S. are struggling. With mounting discourse and legislative action from politicians putting their identities, their communities and their safety in jeopardy, they turn to a hobby to help themselves escape: “Dungeons and Dragons (D&D).” These three “witches” and their Dungeon Master (Hecate) use role-playing games as a way to process living in a world that is hostile to them and to fantasize about what a better world might look like.

In UB’s production, Shakespeare’s parable about ambition and power is brought into direct conversation with contemporary politics and the ideological fight to belong faced by Americans whose identities remain marginalized. In Shakespeare’s play, Macbeth is driven mad by his lust for power and control and mounting violence eventually leads Macbeth’s Scotland to a bloody civil war. Accordingly, “Macbeth” asks us to consider what qualities a good leader needs, how leaders can have healthy relationships to the power they wield and the importance of protecting a nation from greed and corruption.

Content Advisory: “Macbeth” contains graphic depictions of murder and violence, including war and infanticide.

Special Experiences:

Morning Program, March 6: Schools, senior centers and any community or social group are welcome to attend! Discounted tickets ($8) and backstage tours available. Contact: rjf3@buffalo.edu

Post-Show Talkback, March 6 evening show: Guest Scholar Dr. Erika T. Lin of the CUNY Graduate Center will host a brief audience discussion after the show. Professor Lin is the author of “Shakespeare and the Materiality of Performance,” which received the 2013 David Bevington Award for Best New Book in Early Drama Studies.

ChoreoLab

Directed by Jenna Zavrel

March 26—27, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

March 28—29, 2026 at 2 p.m.

UB Center for the Arts Black Box Theatre

Tickets

Now in its seventh season, ChoreoLab is a performance and choreographic research laboratory for faculty, graduate and undergraduate dance students and guest artists. Dedicated to fostering a diverse, creative environment to explore movement, the program embraces contemporary trends, while supporting dancers investigating the role of dance within society and culture. ChoreoLab provides versatile opportunities for UB students that reflect the current dance landscape.

The program features new works by a diverse and accomplished roster of choreographers, including distinguished guest artist Janice Rosario (Janice Rosario and Company); professional alumna Bethany Moore; faculty members Michael Deeb Weaver and Ariel Nereson; MFA candidate Madeline Dembrowski; and undergraduate dance students Jenna Hartke, Kendra Jones, Mario Liguori and Adriana Vetch. The concert is under the direction of faculty member Jenna Zavrel, who will also set work and will showcase collaborations with our Theatre Design/Technology students.

Theatre Senior Showcase

Directed by James Beaudry

March 29, 2026 at 6 p.m.

UB Katharine Cornell Theatre

Tickets

The Theatre Senior Showcase provides graduating students in Acting, Music Theatre and Design/Tech an opportunity to showcase their work to the public, enhancing their portfolios before embarking on future professional endeavors in the arts. The program features songs, monologues and scenes performed as solos and duets, as well as a meet and greet opportunity to connect graduating students with the community.

MFA Dance Thesis Concert

Faculty Advisor: Chanon Judson

Choreographers: Rebekah Bono and Charity John

April 3—4, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

April 4, 2026 at 2 p.m.

UB Center for the Arts Black Box Theatre

Tickets

The annual MFA Dance Thesis Concert will present the premiere of original works by MFA dance candidates Rebekah Bono and Charity John. This production highlights the culmination of their thesis research, a core requirement for the Master of Fine Arts degree and reflects the depth of their artistic inquiry and creative development. The concert also brings together collaborative contributions from designers, technologists and student performers across the department.

Widely regarded as the terminal degree in the field and equivalent in stature to the PhD in scholarly disciplines, the Master of Fine Arts in Dance represents years of focused study and the refinement of artistic vision. The MFA Dance Thesis Concert offers audiences the opportunity to experience new work from emerging artists who are shaping the future of dance as makers, innovators and thought leaders.

“Into the Woods”

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by James Lapine

Directed and Choreographed by James Beaudry

Music Direction by Matt Marco

April 23—25, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

April 25—26, 2026 at 2 p.m.

UB Center for the Arts Drama Theatre

Tickets

Every journey begins with a wish. With “Into the Woods,” James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim have taken the fairytale characters of the Brothers Grimm and woven together their timeless stories into a musical masterpiece that has become a rare modern classic.

When a baker learns that he and his wife cannot have a child because of the sins of his father, the couple set off on a three-day journey to break the generational curse. Deep in the woods, where witches, ghosts and wolves appear, they encounter Cinderella running away from the ball, Little Red Riding Hood finding her way to her grandmother, Rapunzel escaping from her tower and Jack, who has traded his cow for magic beans.

It’s a race against time for their wishes to come true, but wishes come with a price. When the consequences of their actions return to haunt them, each character is faced with a choice—join the group or go it alone.

One of Sondheim's most popular works, “Into the Woods” is a profound, darkly comic and musically sophisticated show about what it means to navigate this changing world together. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both whimsically enchanting and deeply affecting.

Content warning: Contains themes that may be triggering or uncomfortable for some audiences, such as abandonment, mild violence, death and themes of sexuality and infidelity.

“Into the Woods” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

www.mtishows.com

Dancers Workshop

Directed by Lauren Guarna as part of our Student Directed Series

May 7—9, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

May 9, 2026 at 2 p.m.

UB Katharine Cornell Theatre

Tickets

Founded in 1977, Dancers Workshop is crowd-pleasing annual showcase of works led by UB Dance majors and performed by undergraduates from across the university. The 48th installment of Dancers Workshop will boast a variety of dance styles in works choreographed and performed by UB's undergraduate student body. Dancers Workshop is a fun way to celebrate diverse talent at UB beyond the Department of Theatre and Dance and to commemorate the end of a successful year for all students.

Dance Senior Showcase

Directed by Grace Rezin and Adriana Vetcha as part of our Student Directed Series

May 10, 2026 at 4 p.m.

UB Katharine Cornell Theatre

Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/000062E898C342D4

The annual Dance Senior Showcase provides graduating dance majors with a final opportunity to perform their own choreography for the community before their future professional endeavors in the arts. The program features more than a dozen graduating seniors who appear primarily in solo works, as well as in collaborative group pieces, as they take the UB stage a final time.