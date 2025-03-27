UB School of Management to host marketing conference on high-tech retail trends

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Industry professionals, business owners and academics are invited to explore the evolving landscape of retail marketing on May 2 at a conference hosted by the University at Buffalo School of Management’s Center for Marketing Analysis and the Marketing Department.

“Retail Marketing in a High-Tech World” will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at UB’s Student Union on the North Campus in Amherst.

As digital advancements reshape communication and shopping behaviors, retailers are investing in technology to meet and anticipate evolving customer demands. Conference attendees will delve into market trends, share best practices and explore innovative marketing solutions relevant to today's technology-driven world.

The conference will feature several keynote speakers, including John Persons, EMBA ’00, CEO of Northeast Grocery Inc., the parent company of Tops Friendly Markets and Price Chopper/Market 32.

Participants can also take advantage of roundtable discussions on such topics as the applications of artificial intelligence and machine learning in retail, social media, commerce marketing and retail media, as well as the importance of personalization and experiential retail.

“These sessions will provide attendees with actionable strategies to adapt and thrive in the high-tech retail environment,” says Dinesh Gauri, Melvin H. Baker Professor of Marketing and faculty director of the Center for Marketing Analysis.

Tickets are $200 each, and include meals, presentations and a networking reception. To register and see the full schedule, visit management.buffalo.edu/cma2025

The UB School of Management’s Center for Marketing Analysis advances the disciplinary core of marketing science through research and collaboration with companies to develop marketing solutions and provide innovative learning experiences.