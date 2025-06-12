Middle and high school students invited to experience AI at UB

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The next generation of tech leaders are invited to step into the future at the brand new “AI Experience at UB” program June 30-July 1 on the University at Buffalo North Campus.

The free, two-day educational program will introduce students 13 and older to artificial intelligence through interactive projects, real-world experiments and ethical discussions, and is hosted by the UB School of Management’s Center for AI Business Innovation and the UB School of Engineering and Applied Sciences’ Center of Excellence in Information Systems Assurance Research and Education.

“Students will explore how AI is shaping everything from entertainment to science, and how to use it responsibly through fun experiments and interactive projects,” says Dominic Sellitto, clinical assistant professor of management science and systems, and assistant faculty director of the Center for AI Business Innovation in the UB School of Management. “Participants don’t need to have any AI experience and will leave with a great understanding of its possibilities and how to use it responsibly.”

Sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and the program is supported by the University at Buffalo AI Seed Funding Grants. To learn more and register, visit www.aixub.com.