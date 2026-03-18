UB statement regarding the detainment of Jiaye You

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo is aware of the detainment of UB student Jiaye You in the New York City area following a court appearance downstate earlier this month. Jiaye (pronounced Jah-ye, like you're saying the beginning of "John" and then "ye") is a senior fine arts major at the university.

UB officials are in contact with Jiaye’s family and personal lawyer to provide appropriate and prompt assistance and support. The university is hopeful this matter will be resolved quickly so Jiaye can return to the university soon to complete his studies.



Note for news media: For questions about Jiaye’s case or immigration status, please contact his personal attorney Kaihsuan (Joe) Ai of the Kasen Law Firm at kaihsuanai@kasenlawfirm.com or 217-898-4276.

Additional background:

Name: Jiaye You.

Area of Study: Fine Arts.

Year of Study: Senior.

First Semester of Attendance at UB: Fall 2022.

High School: Queens High School for Language Studies, Queens, NY.