Rise, Respond and Rebuild: Conference to explore solutions for ending gun violence and healing communities

“Whether you are working in a related field or you are a community member interested in solutions, we want you to come and learn with us to find ways to heal our communities and to make them safer and healthier for all of us. ”

BUFFALO, N.Y. – National experts in public health, medicine, violence prevention, trauma recovery, education, social work and community advocacy will gather at the University at Buffalo Sept. 11-12 for the Rise, Respond and Rebuild Conference: Healing Communities by Ending Gun Violence.

Hosted by the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB, the conference will explore evidence-based strategies to prevent gun violence, support survivors and strengthen community resilience.

The conference will provide an opportunity for attendees to hear from and share experiences with national and local experts and researchers.

It will be of interest to clinicians, social workers, researchers, students, advocates, educators, community leaders, trainees and others concerned about gun violence.

The registration fee is $50, with a reduced rate of $25 for students. Full conference details as well as information on registration and sponsorship opportunities are available online.

The conference builds on a series of previous collaborations between the Jacobs School and Michigan State University College of Human Medicine that brought together physicians, medical students, researchers and community leaders to honor lives lost to gun violence and identify solutions to the ongoing crisis.

“This year, we have developed Rise, Respond and Rebuild to bring together perspectives across disciplines to understand how gun violence impacts our communities and how to prevent it,” says Allison Brashear, MD, vice president for health sciences at UB and dean of the Jacobs School. “Whether you are working in a related field or you are a community member interested in solutions, we want you to come and learn with us to find ways to heal our communities and to make them safer and healthier for all of us.”

Organizers explain that the conference has a three-fold emphasis:

“Rise” reflects the resilience of individuals, families and communities affected by gun violence.

“Respond” emphasizes evidence-based interventions across health care, social work, education, community organizations, law enforcement and public policy.

“Rebuild” focuses on long-term recovery, community healing and creating safer, healthier neighborhoods.

Featured keynote speakers include Brian Wade, PhD, assistant professor in the School of Criminal Justice at the University at Albany, SUNY, and Joseph Richardson Jr., PhD, the MPower Professor of African American Studies, Medical Anthropology and Epidemiology at the University of Maryland.

In his talk, “From Injury to Homicide: Understanding the Link Between Nonfatal and Fatal Firearm Violence,” on Sept. 11, Wade will discuss how nonfatal firearm injuries can increase the risk of future fatal violence and explore the possibilities for prevention, intervention and public health policy. His research examines firearm violence, community violence intervention strategies and underground markets, with a particular focus on understanding risk factors among populations most affected by gun violence.

In his talk, “Ethical and Equitable Considerations: The use of AI and Digital Storytelling in Gun Violence Research,” on Sept. 12, Richardson will explore the ethical use of artificial intelligence and digital storytelling in gun violence research, highlighting the importance of equity, community engagement and narrative change in informing policy and prevention strategies. An internationally recognized scholar, Richardson's work focuses on community firearm violence, structural violence, racial health disparities and community-based intervention strategies for Black boys and men.

Additional sessions will explore topics including:



Community Resiliency After Gun Violence

Are Mass Shooters a Social Kind?

Stop the Bleed: Survivability, Engagement and Magical Thinking

Law Enforcement and Community Relations

Femicide as a Gun Violence and Public Health Crisis

Street Engagement Team: Violence Interruption in Buffalo

Teaching Medical Students How to Support Trauma Patients

Compassion Fatigue: Identifying Risk and Promoting Resilience in Health Care Workers

Means Reduction Through Erie County Suicide Prevention Coalition Initiatives

Showcasing the Firearm Injury and Mortality Prevention Pilot Program

Imagining a Childhood Without Firearm Violence

From Trauma to Healing: Survivor-Led Solutions for Safer Communities

The conference will also feature Emmy Award-winning poet Jillian Hanesworth, who will present a performance focused on grief, healing and community resilience. She will lead an interactive workshop exploring community violence, healing and the power of storytelling.

Sponsors include the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), UB’s School of Social Work, Erie County Medical Center and Kaleida Health.